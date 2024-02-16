"HE'S THE REAL DEAL": Fans go wild as Calvin Klein premieres BTS Jungkook's campaign for Spring/Summer collection on national TV

Jungkook of BTS features in the Calvin Klein Jeans spring 2024 campaign, officially released on February 16, 2024. The K-pop star sported the American brand's denim, jackets, and shirts, and in one shot, he stood with his unfastened shirt, posed in New York City’s Grand Central Station.

The 26-year-old global pop star posed for photos at a vacant station for the session, which was captured by Mert Alas (@mertalas) and released on Calvin Klein's website and Instagram. Additionally, the latest ad was broadcast on NBC's TODAY news channel on February 16, during its official release.

Fans were stunned by the charm of the Standing Next to You singer in the latest ad and pictorial, and one admirer hailed him as the "REAL DEAL."

Expand Tweet

"The definition of 'heartthrob'": Fans swoon over Jungkook's latest ad and pictorial for Calvin Klein

The commercial reinforces Jungkook's standing as a global pop star by highlighting his natural fearlessness as he takes over the renowned Grand Central Station in new Calvin Klein Jeans designs.

Calvin Klein's most recent collection blends wardrobe necessities with the brand's young vitality, which Jungkook seamlessly exudes throughout the photographs. The singer sports a denim-on-denim ensemble in one black-and-white snap, while his sweatshirt is slightly lifted in another.

Expand Tweet

In one image, Jungkook appears in a black-and-white shot wearing a denim-on-denim pop-over shirt with a wide-cut pattern and hung low on the hips in 90s straight jeans for a bold look. The star's overall appearance and cosmetics are kept minimal and streamlined to maximize visual impact. In another, he is seen wearing a white denim jacket and jeans paired with a white round-neck t-shirt with a silver chain.

In the third image, the Too Sad To Dance singer can be seen wearing a black hoodie and flashing his abs. The musician styled his look with washed denim along with Calvin Klein undergarments that played peek-a-boo.

The latest ad was broadcast on TODAY, which is owned by the NBC network. Furthermore, the pictures of the Standing Next To You singer are also available on Calvin Klein's official website, where fans can shop all the looks that the musician is seen flaunting.

Fans went gaga over Jungkook's "boyfriend" look as they had an online meltdown. The BTS ARMY lauded the star for his appealing visuals and tweeted that he looked like a "male lead from a rom-com."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Calvin Klein's TikTok account gained over 100,000 followers and reached 2.3 million in a few hours of the latest campaign ad release. After Calvin Klein's September Fall collection campaign in 2023, the latest ad debuts the BTS icon in its Spring collection for the first time.

The brand has allegedly spent a whopping $10 million to shut down the Grand Central for 3–4 hours to film the ad.

This is Jungkook's second visit to Grand Central Station. The last time, the singer was with his entire group, BTS, and performed ON for Jimmy Fallon's special in 2020. However, this would be his first time as a solo member and artist to film at the legendary venue.

BTS star Jeon Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military and enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate and friend Park Jimin. Currently, all seven members of the group are fulfilling their mandatory enlistment and will reconvene in 2025 to resume group activities.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE