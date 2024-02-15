"World class superstar": Fans stunned as BTS Jungkook's latest Calvin Klein ad reported to cost $10 million in shutting Grand Central for a few hours

Calvin Klein dropped its latest ad featuring BTS starlet Jungkook for the brand's Spring/Summer collection on February 14, 2024. The latest ad snippet of 7 seconds went viral online as the musician was seen grooving on the 1977 famous track The Passengers by Iggy Pop as he walked through an empty Grand Central Station.

The abandoned terminal in New York stunned fans since it is the busiest transportation point located at 42nd Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, New York. Meanwhile, an X account (@JKRadioUpdated) shared an update that the station was allegedly shut down for a few hours and cost a whopping $10 million for that.

Fans expressed their disbelief about the cost incurred by Calvin Klein for shutting down Grand Central Station for filming the ad. As a result, one fan hailed Jungkook as a "real world class superstar."

Expand Tweet

"Treated him like a king": Fans laud Calvin Klein for sparing no bar to film Jungkook's new ad

As per the screenshot shared by the X account (@JKRadioUpdated), shutting down New York's Grand Central Station for 3–4 hours would allegedly incur an expense of $5 million to $10 million.

In May 2020, the MTA acquired Grand Central Station for $33 million from Midtown Trackage Ventures. However, for modest and self-contained film and photography productions, the organization or filming crew needs to obtain a permit from MTA and Metro-North Railroad.

After completing the Grand Central Terminal Still Photography/Film Permit Application ("Permit"), the MTA and Metro-North Railroad will allow external parties to temporarily utilize the Grand Central Terminal.

Furthermore, the X account claimed that shutting down the terminal allegedly cost $1 million per hour. Additional expenses, such as acquiring permits, could be estimated at around $500,000, which further increases the expense. Filming setup and other things would take the end estimate to be somewhere between $5 million and $10 million for filming an ad for 3–4 hours.

Fans were astounded to learn the new piece of information and took to X to share their thoughts. Some praised Calvin Klein for going the extra mile to film Jungkook's latest ad in the iconic location of New York. Others hailed the BTS idol as the "true king."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the latest ad campaign for Calvin Klein's 2024 Spring/Summer collection, Jungkook was seen flaunting an oversized black half-sleeved shirt with a baseball fit. The global star paired it with black jeans and kept the shirt unbuttoned to bare his entire torso. A silver chain adorned his look, complimenting the Please Don't Change singer's lip and multiple ear piercings.

The 7-second snippet showed Jungkook grooving on an escalator in Grand Central as he went down. He then walked to the center of the empty historic venue where a black piano was placed. The snippet ends with a faraway long shot of the BTS idol standing beside the piano as the iconic clock of Grand Central Station is on display.

Jeon Jungkook of BTS enlisted in the Republic of Korea Army on December 12, 2023, and has been deployed to the 5th Infantry Division. The singer is expected to return to show business in June 2025 and resume group activities with his bandmates, who are also now serving in the military.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE