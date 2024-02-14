"A masterpiece": Fans react as Jungkook's "Standing Next to You" is reported to be one of the most-added songs to pop/contemporary hit radio

On February 14, 2024, Jeff Benjamin shared that BTS Jungkook's song, Standing Next To You, has reportedly become one of the most-added songs to the pop/contemporary hit radio segment. This week, 16 more radio stations across the United States added the song to their broadcast lists.

Jungkook released GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, as his first-ever solo album. The title track of the album—Standing Next To You—quickly climbed to the top position on the Billboard charts. It has acquired another feat by becoming the most-added track on contemporary hit radio (CHR). Thus, fans were proud of the idol's latest feat and hailed the song as an absolute "masterpiece" on X.

For the unversed, popular music, as decided by the Top 40 music charts, is played on contemporary hit radio, sometimes referred to as pop radio, CHR, contemporary hits, hit list, current hits, hit music, or top 40. This radio structure is widespread in many nations. There are a few sub-categories, with urban, pop, and rock music taking centre stage.

Award-winning K-pop columnist and host of KBS World TV, Jeff Benjamin, shared the latest update as he took to X (formerly Twitter) on February 14.

Jeff Benjamin is a freelance writer residing in New York City. His articles often spotlight music from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and beyond, as well as Latin, K-pop, Afrobeat, and Arab pop, among others. He is a columnist who has written for CNN, The Washington Post, Good Morning America, USA Today, ABC News, MTV, and other outlets.

In November 2023, Benjamin hinted at something "big", after Jungkook released his full-length solo album in the same month. A few days later, BigHit Music (now HYBE) announced the BTS star's collaboration with American singer Usher as Standing Next to You - Usher Remix was released on December 1, 2023.

The title track from GOLDEN is Jungkook's second collaboration with Canadian record producer Cirkut and American singer-songwriter Andrew Watt. Their first collaboration was on Seven, which came out in July 2023.

A charcoal backdrop, with Jungkook wearing a black jacket and a chain reclining against it, was the subject of an official announcement poster for the song, which also disclosed its release time. The official music video on YouTube has amassed over 91 million views since its release on November 3, 2023.

Furthermore, the title track climbed to No.1 on the iTunes chart in over 100 countries within an hour of its release. A total of eight songs, including Standing Next To You, from his solo album occupied the Top 10 of the iTunes Chart across the world. It also reigned at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In other news, Jeon Jungkook of BTS has been actively serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023, and is set to return in June 2025.