Son Ye-jin shares unseen pictures on the occasion of her and Hyunbin’s second wedding anniversary

Popular K-drama reel to real-life couple, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on March 31, 2024.

The couple was even blessed with a baby boy in November 2023. In the wake of their anniversary, the actress took to Instagram to share this occasion with her fans and shared a couple of unseen pictures of their wedding day.

The couple rose to prominence after their high-grossing K-drama, Crash Landing On You. People had fallen so much in love with the idea of their pairing that they expressed the desire to see them in more dramas as well as a real-life couple.

The duo won hearts in 2021 when they publicly announced that they were in a romantic relationship. On this day of their second wedding anniversary, fans all around the world are celebrating them once again.

Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin celebrate their second anniversary

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, both actors first worked together on the set of the 2018 film The Negotiation, where they showcased the potential of their chemistry and talent. However, it was their collaboration in the hit drama Crash Landing on You that introduced them to a far wider audience and cemented their status as one of the most beloved on-screen couples in the Korean entertainment scene.

Their portrayal of star-crossed lovers from North Korea and South Korea won numerous hearts and even achieved multiple accolades for the same.

Off-screen, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's relationship also garnered extensive attention from fans and the media after their appearance in the drama. In January 2021, the couple announced that they were in a romantic relationship, confirming rumors that had been circulating for some time.

Their real-life romance only added to the intrigue surrounding their on-screen chemistry, further endearing them to fans around the globe.

Only a year after announcing their relationship, the couple revealed the news of their marriage. On March 31, 2022, the internet was graced with a lot of photos and videos from the couple’s wedding. Now two years after their special day, Son Ye-jin celebrated her second wedding anniversary with fans by posting two unseen pictures from the couple's wedding day.

The first picture was of herself with her husband in her white wedding gown, Hyun Bin and the second one was of herself alone. She captioned the post "Second season" or "Second term," simply meaning the second anniversary.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin recently graced the audiences in the form of a live event a MLB's (Major League Baseball) Seoul series match on March 21, 2024. This happened at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul and fans called this their sweetest match date. Along with them, some of the other stars of the K-entertainment industry were spotted like Lee Dong-wook, Cha Eun-woo, Gong Yoo, and Kim Jae-wook.

Fans are delighted by this particular Instagram post and extend their best wishes for the couple's future.