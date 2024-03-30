Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have officially broken up after two weeks of making their relationship public

Actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have called it quits on their relationship as reported on March 30, 2024. This news was brought to the world by Edaily News via Naver. The agencies of both the stars have confirmed that it is indeed true.

Han So-hee's agency, 9ATO Entertainment, released the following statement:

"Han So Hee and actor Ryu Jun Yeol have broken up. They realized that their roles as actors are greater. They have promised not to waste any emotions on personal matters any longer. Han So Hee has made both herself and the public suffer due to her personal feelings all this time. The way she communicated [with the public] was not right."

The news about their relationship had first broken out on March 15 and was embraced by controversy as soon as it was made public. The reported involvement of actress Lee Hye-ri, the ex-partner of Ryu Jun-yeol, was another flair to the already heated controversy surrounding this relationship.

The couple was frequently criticized for a variety of reasons and how it was wrong for them to be in a relationship.

Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol's agencies confirm their breakup

The dating rumors between Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol began with sightings in Hawaii when a Japanese tourist who witnessed the two individuals posted a message on social media. Both agencies took a cautious stance, stating that they could not confirm anything regarding their private lives. Ryu Jun-yeol's ex-girlfriend, Hye-ri, was the first to speak out.

Hye-ri left a suggestive comment on social media, sparking numerous speculations about Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee. Feeling unjustly accused, Han So-hee posted a message on social media denying the suspicions directly. However, suspicions about the two individuals continued to circulate.

On March 15, both parties confirmed that they had been indeed dating each other for the past few days.

But not long after their relationship was made public, the couple eventually broke up due to all the negativity that had circled them. Ryu Jun-yeol’s agency made the confirmation to Sports Today. As mentioned, Han So-hee’s agency also released a statement confirming their breakup:

"She is sorry. She will duly receive whatever criticism [there is]. Moreover, our responsibility is huge, for not being able to care for our actor as her agency. The company failed in its role as a nesting place. We are reflecting. Although it is very late, we are trying to correct it from now on. We hope you will look over her warmly. She will return again healthy."

This statement included expressions in response to the actress’ note that she had released via her personal Instagram account. Through this note, she had questioned the negativity surrounding the news of her relationship acknowledging the fact that she is well aware that she will receive criticism for this message as well.

The fans are still confused on how to react now that the couple have broken up so early on.