“IM SURE IM GONNA LOVE ALL HIS SONGS!”: Fans over the moon as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo is set to make his solo debut

K-pop group ASTRO’s member, Cha Eun-woo, who has been making waves in the Korean drama industry for the past couple of years, has frenzied his fans by recently announcing his official solo debut.

The star’s solo fan concert debut was announced approximately a month ago, giving rise to speculations regarding his solo music. As a response to this, to everyone’s delight, his solo debut has finally been announced in the form of an album. Further details about his upcoming music are yet to be released.

Reports suggest that he will perform songs from this album during his fan concerts across multiple locations in Asia.

True Beauty's star Cha Eun-woo delights fans with the announcement of his upcoming solo debut album

On January 9, 2024, fans of Cha Eun-woo received delightful news of the actor's comeback as a solo artist with his inaugural solo album. SPOTV News reported that the multifaceted actor and idol is currently in the works for his solo debut album, slated for release in the first quarter of 2024.

Following his notable success in the K-drama industry, the star is set to embark on a solo journey encompassing various activities. An official announcement on December 8, 2023, revealed his first-ever fan concert across multiple Asian locations titled "Mystery Elevator." The fan-con tour is scheduled to kick off in Korea on February 17, 2024.

Anticipation is high among fans, with expectations that the solo music from the star will precede the concert, featuring performances of songs from his album. Responding to this news, Cha Eun-woo's agency, Fantagio Entertainment, issued an official statement, stating,

"Cha Eun-woo is preparing his first solo album with the goal of releasing it in the first half of 2024. In particular, he is preparing with the objective of unveiling the songs from his solo album for the first time on stage at his first fan-con, which is scheduled to be held at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17, so please show lots of anticipation."

Fans of the artist expressed their excitement over this news on Twitter:

Since his debut with the K-pop group Astro in 2016, Cha Eun-woo has primarily been known for group activities, but his solo endeavors have been eagerly anticipated. However, buoyed by the immense success of his numerous dramas, he is all set to take his musical step forward.

Following Korea, the Asian leg of his fan-con tour will include stops in Kuala Lumpur on February 24, followed by Bangkok on March 9, Manila on March 16, Japan on March 30 and 31, Singapore on April 13, and Jakarta on April 20.

In addition to the fan concerts, the star's current schedule involves his ongoing drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, which is being aired, and an upcoming drama, Wonderful World, slated for March 2024, offering fans a continued taste of his versatile talents.