“It’s finally happening”: Fans go feral as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo to hold his first solo fan concert, Mystery Elevator in 2024

In the upcoming year of 2024, fans of Cha Eun-woo are in for a treat as the multifaceted actor and idol has unveiled plans for his very first solo fan concert. The news was shared across his official social media channels on December 8, 2023. The announcement post was an elevator image featuring a question mark at its center, playfully hinting at the event's title, "Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator]."

Expand Tweet

This sneak peek serves as a tease for his fans, indicating that a meeting with the beloved star is on the horizon. While specific dates and venues remain undisclosed, eager fans anticipate further details to secure their tickets and partake in an unforgettable experience with Cha Eun-woo.

Cha Eun-woo's first-ever solo fan concert to be held in 2024

Cha Eun-woo has made significant strides in various fields including music, cinema, and television dramas. Presently, he is shooting for his portrayal of the protagonist Jin Seo-woo in the MBC drama Still Loving You Today.

Moreover, his recent achievement of being the first Asian artist to receive the "Global Icon Award" at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan further solidifies his international acclaim and support from fans across the globe.

Expand Tweet

The newly unveiled subtitle, Mystery Elevator, in the teaser image, piqued the curiosity of his global fandom. The image, resembling a poster, conveys the concept of a mysterious elevator, which will take fans to explore any destination they desire. It promises a unique experience where fans will have the opportunity to encounter various facets of artist Cha Eun-woo during the fan concert.

In 2019, Cha Eun-woo embarked on a successful solo world tour, hosting shows in five prominent Asian regions, including Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur. The tour transitioned to an online format in 2020, connecting with fans from over 150 countries worldwide.

The fans' excitement was quite evident from the flood of comments seen on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the specific format of this event, whether a world tour or limited to one or two destinations, remains unknown, the anticipation is heightened as he returns to the stage after a hiatus of a couple of years.

Cha Eun-woo recently garnered acclaim for his role in the latest K-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog, where he starred alongside Park Gyu-young. The on-screen chemistry between the actors left a lasting impression.

The fans now eagerly await news on the destinations covered in the fan concert, as well as the songs that Eun-woo will choose to perform. The return of the ASTRO star to the spotlight promises an exciting and unforgettable experience for fans around the world.