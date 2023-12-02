"I'm so happy for you": Cha Eun-woo opens his fanclub sending fans into a frenzy 

On December 1, 2023, ASTRO's agency Fantagio updated the group's fan cafe, announcing the launch of an official fan club for Cha Eun-woo. The agency provided detailed information on when and how the fan club membership would commence.

Fans who are part of the ASTRO fan club shared this news on social media, making it available to international fans and those who are not club members. As fan club information is typically restricted to members, the members themselves share it on social media.

Expand Tweet

When the fans learned about Cha Eun-woo's new fan club, they expressed excitement on social media. Many expressed their intention to join the idol's club. One user named @berryeunu tweeted, "I'm so happy for you."

"Count me in": Fans want to join Cha Eun-woo's new fanclub

Expand Tweet

As the information about the fan club for the A Good Day To Be A Dog actor reached fans on social media, they couldn't stop expressing their excitement. Fans are excited to join and are waiting for the beginning of the selection process for Cha Eun-woo's official fan club.

According to Fantagio Entertainment, the recruitment and selection process for Cha Eun-woo's official fan club will run from December 5 to December 19. Other fan club activities will simultaneously take place alongside the recruitment process.

Many fans also expressed their hopes that the actor will release his own merchandise, available for purchase through the fan club membership.

Some enthusiastic fans have expressed a desire to become the first member of the A Good Day To Be A Dog actor's fan club, while others have showcased their extensive collection of ASTRO and the actor's merchandise at home.

See how fans are over the moon as Cha Eun-woo is set to launch his official fan club and begin its recruitment process.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The singer and actor is currently starring in the ongoing MBC romance and comedy drama A Good Day To Be A Dog. He portrays the role of Jin Seo-wan, a handsome and intelligent math teacher who solves the worries of his students and forms a loving bond with his fellow teacher.

A Good Day To Be A Dog showcases a different side of the actor as a more mature teacher determined to prevent his students from getting bullied. The drama explores how he navigates these challenges to lead a better life while dealing with childhood trauma and a fear of dogs.

A Good Day To Be A Dog airs every Wednesday.