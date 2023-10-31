"My True Beauty Besties": Fans celebrate as ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Moon Ga-young reunite for a new romantic advertisement

True Beauty stars ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo and Moon Ga-young have reunited to star in their first-ever joint advertisement for Hanhwa Life Insurance. For those unversed, the two young and popular Korean stars starred in the tvN romantic-comedy K-drama True Beauty, wherein Moon Ga-young portrayed the role of Lim Ju-kyeong, a girl who deems herself as physically unattractive and uses makeup to transform her looks.

Weighed down by her struggles, she attempts to take her life but is saved by Lee Soo-ho, portrayed by Cha Eun-woo. Lee Soo-ho is not only a handsome young man, he is also a brilliant student and a school heartthrob. Soon enough, love blossoms between Soo-ho and Ju-kyeong, as they must fight against all odds to be together.

Expand Tweet

Given that the series ended in early 2021, fans are happy to see the duo reunite for a new romantic-themed commercial for Hanhwa Life Insurance. Netizens have therefore taken to social media to share their excitement for the same, with one fan, @kdramamiss, calling them, "My True Beauty Besties."

True Beauty fans are euphoric to see Cha Eun-woo and Moon Ga-young star in new commercial

Expand Tweet

It is rare in the entertainment industry for actors to reunite for a second project, shortly after having successfully wrapped their first. Hence, fans of the K-drama True Beauty, starring ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, Moon Ga-young, and Hwang In-yeop, were delighted to see the pair reunite for a new commercial within two years of them wrapping their drama.

In fact, on October 30, Cha Eun-woo and Moon Ga-young shared dreamy, couple-like photos of one another on Instagram, sparking curiosity among fans. However, it turns out this was the new campaign for Hanhwa Life Insurance, featuring Cha Eun-woo and Moon Ga-young as a romantic couple on the beach.

Notably, Hanhwa Life Insurance is the second-largest Insurance company in South Korea. Although the full-length video commercial hasn't been released yet, based on the photos released, fans have lavished praise on the True Beauty stars. Dressed in cream, white, and beige-colored complementary outfits, the True Beauty pair made for a dream-like romantic pair as they met on the beach.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans of the popular romantic-comedy drama are hoping to see Cha Eun-woo and Moon Ga-young reunite for another K-drama soon.

Interestingly, the popular Korean stars had a similar romantic scene on the beach in the drama as well, and fans believe this idea for Hanhwa Life Insurance must have been inspired from the series' sequence.

What are True Beauty stars Cha Eun-woo and Moon Ga-young up to?

Expand Tweet

Cha Eun-woo is currently starring in the quirky romance drama, A Good Day to be a Dog, opposite Park Gyu-young. Based on the eponymous webtoon, the Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young starrer is a fantasy-quirky romance drama about a woman named Han Hae-na (played by Park Gyu-young), who suffers from a curse that transforms her into a dog when she kisses a man.

On the other hand, her colleague Jin Seo-won (portrayed by Cha Eun-woo) is the only person who can undo the negative effects of her curse. However, Seo-won, played by the Love So Fine singer, is afraid of dogs due to a traumatic event he can no longer remember. Further, Lee Hyun-woo also stars alongside Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young in the series as Lee Bo-kyum, a Korean history teacher.

Meanwhile, Moon Ga-young recently wrapped the romantic drama Interest of Love opposite Yoo Yeon-seok. Last month, she attended the Milan Fashion Week and was specially invited by Dolce And Gabbana. More information regarding their future activities is awaited.