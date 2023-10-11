Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young dish on their roles in A Good Day to be a Dog, viewership goals & more at press conference

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's upcoming drama A Good Day to be a Dog went on air today, and the actors spoke in length about their upcoming drama, their on-screen chemistry, expectations in terms of viewership ratings, and more at the drama's press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Based on the eponymous webtoon, the Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young starrer is a fantasy-quirky romance drama about a woman named Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young), who is cursed with the fact that she will transform into a dog if she kisses a man. On the other hand, her colleague Jin Seo-won (Cha Eun-woo) is the only person who can undo the negative effects of her crush.

However, he is afraid of dogs due to a traumatic event he can no longer remember. Additionally, Lee Hyun-woo will star alongside Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young as Lee Bo-kyum, a Korean history teacher.

A Good Day to be a Dog stars Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young reveal if they are fond of dogs in real life

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young made some interesting revelations at the press meet of A Good Day to be a Dog in Seoul today, including whether they are scared of dogs in real life or not. Park Gyu-young revealed that her character has a crush on Lee Bo-kyum but has a romantic track with Jin Seo-won, as he is the antidote to her curse.

The Celebrity fame star revealed that the True Beauty actor is actually four years younger than her, despite their debuting in the same year. But despite their age difference, he brought in his unique charisma and amiability on set and to Jin Seo-won's character.

"He was present with reliable energy on set. He delivered bright energy while also holding the balance down firmly."

Parallely, Lee Hyun-woo and Park Gyu-young are of the same age, but professionally, he is much more senior than her. She confessed that she learned a lot from him, and he is a delight to work with.

As for her character, the Dali and Cocky Prince star shared that Han Hae-na is a much more vivacious person and has good energy and stamina.

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young to headline a drama for the first time with A Good Day to be a Dog (Image via X/@cewgrande)

Cha Eun-woo disclosed that he is about 70 percent similar to Jin Seo-won, and like his character, he is introverted and doesn't mingle with people easily. Furthermore, he shared that he often hears from people that he gives off a cold impression and thinks these are similar elements between him and his on-screen character.

When talking about their real-life relationship with dogs, both Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young had starkly opposite views. The Sweet Home star confessed that she isn't close to dogs in real life, and the Love So Fine singer shared that he is not actually afraid of dogs in real life. In fact, he loves dogs, as his mother is raising a pet dog in their family home.

Lee Hyun-woo dished on his expectations of the viewership ratings goal by confessing that he hopes A Good Day to be a Dog clocks 8.5 percent viewership ratings. Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young chimed in and revealed that they too hope their quirky romance drama garners 8 percent viewership ratings. They vowed that if the drama surpasses 8 percent viewership ratings, they will volunteer at a dog-friendly cafe or abandoned dog protection center.

Cha Eun-woo, Park Gyu-young and Lee Hyun-woo talk about A Good Day to be a Dog (Image via X/@dramabeans)

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's A Good Day to Be a Dog in 180 countries

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's new drama A Good Day to be a Dog (Image via X/@Rakuten)

Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young's quirky romantic drama A Good Day to Be a Dog is all set to air in 180 countries. Media company A&E Korea announced that in South Korea it will be aired on Netflix and Lifetime. In India, North America, Latin America, Europe and Oceania (comprising of Australia and New Zealand and a host of other nations), the show will be aired through Rakuten Viki.

A Good Day to be a Dog will air in Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Africa through Viu, and finally in Japan through its global platform U-NEXT.

A Good Day to Be a Dog premieres on October 11 at 9 pm KST.