“The only owner of true beauty” Fans swoon over ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo as he melts hearts with enticing cover pictures for DIOR x ELLE Singapore

On July 21, 2023, Cha Eunwoo, the immensely popular member of K-pop group ASTRO, graced the cover of ELLE magazine as a part of promoting DIOR. The focus of the promotion was DIOR's newly launched collection of exquisite fragrances, titled Dioriviera.

Throughout the photos, Eunwoo's natural beauty shone through, as he effortlessly pulled off subtle and neutral colors. In an accompanying interview, he shared insights about his personal choice of scent, teased upcoming dramas, discussed his preferred style of acting, and revealed his self-care routines.

Netizens were left gushing after the photoshoot and took to social media to discuss the same.

Fans deem Cha Eunwoo "the real heaven on earth" after his latest photoshoot goes viral

The main topic of Cha Eunwoo's conversation with ELLE was the release of DIOR’s new set of fragrances, La Collection Privée Dioriviera Eau de Parfum.

After joining the luxury brand as their ambassador last year, Eunwoo has been at the front of its promotional activities. According to the focal point of the interview, he was asked many questions regarding the importance of fragrances in his day-to-day life.

However, what stood out for fans was the 11 photos released of ASTRO'S Cha Eunwoo, showcasing the singer-cum-actor adorned in exquisite shades like white, olive green, and greyish brown, all from the elegant DIOR men's collection. With utmost poise, the star posed alongside perfume bottles, a travel spray, and a scented candle.

As part of the greyish brown outfit, he wore a turtleneck vest, accentuating his toned arms. The off-white cream ensemble boasted a blazer suit set with a delicate white turtleneck inner T-shirt, while another off-white attire featured a pant and shirt set, evoking a sense of asymmetrical modernity with metal hooks and zips.

The light grey outfit had a thin linen oversized sweatshirt with a touch of a turtleneck.

The monochromatic tones of each image rendered a refreshing and truly eye-catching visual spectacle, leaving fans enchanted.

Inside the ELLE X DIOR Singapore interview

In this interview, Cha Eunwoo was asked about his first impression of Dioriviera and what he likes most about the scent. In response, he shared that he finds the rose notes in the fragrance to be lingering and evoking a warm feeling, and he thoroughly enjoys the natural fragrance.

When questioned about his relationship with scents, Cha Eunwoo expressed a high regard for fragrances, particularly when he travels. He believes that finding a scent that complements the destination or his mood creates lasting memories of the place. Fragrances are a must-have item for him, especially during his journeys.

Regarding his fragrance choices for different seasons, such as summer, the Island star said he prefers something more natural and selects his scents based on his current mood and location. He explains that the new Dioriviera fragrance reminds him of warm sunshine and a cooling breeze, making it a perfect choice for frequent wear during the summer season.

Cha Eunwoo also discussed how scent plays a role in his practice as an actor:

"I pick my scents according to the mood and the place, so choosing a fragrance that fits a character also helps me to better immerse myself in my acting."

When asked about his self-care rituals, Cha Eunwoo shared that while he doesn't have any elaborate ritual, he diligently uses body lotion and makes an effort to drink plenty of water to take care of himself.

Moving on, Eunwoo was asked about his upcoming drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog and the challenges he faced during the particular project as an actor:

"With each drama, I get to meet the audience with a new character and I wanted to show the viewers and my fans my expression of Seo Won. I play the role of a math teacher and I enjoyed filming it especially because math is something I enjoy," he said.

The combination of DIOR's brand image and Cha Eunwoo's visuals for ELLE was nothing short of a huge success.