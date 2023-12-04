Fantagio announces relocation of ASTRO Moonbin's memorial place and refutes false claims by netizens

Fantagio has declared that the permanent memorial area for ASTRO's Moonbin would shut down with immediate effect. Fantagio made this announcement on the group's online fan café on December 3.

Before moving to Seonunsa Temple, Moon Space used to reside in Gukcheongsa Temple next to Namhansanseong. It reopened on December 2 for Moonbin's fans so that they could pay homage to the late idol. Nevertheless, fans who learned of the relocation announcement expressed doubts about Fantagio's relationship with Seonunsa Temple and asked that Moonbin's cherished objects be removed from display at Seonunsa Temple.

Expand Tweet

In the wake of Moonbin's death, monuments were erected around the nation in his remembrance. In the company's headquarters, Fantagio also established a monument for the singer, where admirers could pay their respects, pray for him, and leave notes and presents.

Fantagio to take legal action against anyone engaging in spreading false rumors about the company

Fans are upset over the agency's choice to relocate Moonbin's monument and their insistence on pre-scheduling their stay at the new site. Fans began trending "Stop the exhibition" on social media because they believed it was not an idol's memorial but rather an exhibition where the agency would supposedly try to profit from the idol's death.

Although many fans have expressed their displeasure over the new relocation, ASTRO's company has made its stance clear that it will not tolerate false allegations. On December 3, 2023, Fantagio posted on the official fan cafe that it has no financial stake in Seonunsa and is not engaged in any form of deal or arrangement.

They stated, that to enshrine an eternal memorial plaque for Moonbin and address safety issues for winter visitors, the Moon Space was moved from Gukcheongsa Temple to Seonunsa Temple. Since Gukcheongsa Temple is a branch of Seonunsa Temple, the company decided to move.

"Fantagio has not entered into any kind of agreement or contract with Seonunsa and has no financial interest whatsoever. The reason for relocating the Moon Space from Gukcheongsa Temple to Seonunsa Temple was due to safety concerns for visitors in the winter and for enshrining a permanent memorial tablet for Moonbin. We decided to relocate because Gukcheongsa Temple is a branch temple belonging to Seonunsa Temple."

Expand Tweet

Fantagio further reiterated that they intend to vigorously pursue legal action to stop the spread of false rumors.

"Our agency’s executives and employees went to Seonunsa Temple and carefully prepared the memorial space by hand for several days out of love for Moonbin. Please do not distort and falsely instigate the feelings of Fantagio’s executives and employees toward Moonbin. We plan to take strong legal action against the circulation of false rumors in the future.”

Expand Tweet

However, the recent relocation of the memorial has caused a stir in the fandom. Several fans have expressed their displeasure and condoned the new relocation of the Moon Space to Seonunsa Temple which is surrounded by forest and is extremely far from the city of Seoul. Several fans speculate that Fantagio intends to turn the memorial into a profitable museum.

Fans were incensed as soon as they learned that Fantagio had chosen to move the idol's tribute to Seonunsa Temple, which is four hours outside of Seoul. The company also revealed that fan letters from friends, family, and notable individuals will be on display at the temple and that admirers would need to make reservations in advance.

Following their belief that Fantagio was monetizing Moonbin's tribute, fans quickly started spreading flyers critical of the company on social media.

An X user and a fan, @mojja_rella, posted a thread on X (formerly Twitter) and mentioned via bullet points why AROHA suspects Fantiago. @mojja_rella wrote on the social media platform that "Fantagio essentially wants to turn his personal belongings into a museum that they can display publicly and profit off of."

Expand Tweet

The online user (@mojja_rella) further wrote:

"To make matters even worse, Arohas found out that one of the monks at the temple where Bin’s memorial is going to be moved to is a director of Dongguk University, which is involved in a Korean culture and tourism deal that Fantagio signed back in September this year."

The user added in the Twitter thread:

"Arohas suspect that the profits made from Moonbin and Sanha’s Fan Concert DVD—which Fantagio claimed would be “donated to charity”—were actually used for this deal. The charity that the profits were supposed to be donated to was never named and no update was ever."

Expand Tweet

Hence, Fantagio's announcement on December 3, 2023, was a reaction that stemmed from the recent speculations and accusations made by several fans who assumed that Fantagio had turned the late idol's memorial into a tourist attraction to earn profits. Hence, the company emphasized taking legal action against individuals who would misinterpret Fantagio's emotions towards Moonbin.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about the Moon Space at the Gukcheongsa Temple

To add context, on June 4, 2023, Fantagio posted that they completely understood AROHA's desire to keep Moonbin's memories and essence alive for a little while longer. Therefore, the company constructed an outside memorial place so that AROHA, who always sends unflinching love, might welcome Moonbin for a little bit longer after much thought and conversation with the mourning family.

Although Moonbin does not practice Buddhism, Fantagio created a "Moon's Space" at Gukcheongsa Temple in Namhansangseong per the request of the grieving family. The memorial spot will be operational from June 7, 2023, at 5:30 am KST.

The company also underlined how difficult it is to get to Gukcheongsa due to the limited, hilly route. Fans were moved by this gesture as they realized that they would get some extra time to pay homage to the late idol who passed away on April 19, 2023.

"Although Moonbin’s religion is not Buddhism, at the request of the bereaved family, we have prepared the “Moon’s Space” at an area in Gukcheongsa Temple at Namhansangseong, and [the memorial place] will run long-term starting from June 7, 2023 at 5:30 a.m. KST..."

Expand Tweet

Fans also got detailed directions from Fantagio's post, who also mentioned that due to the temple's hilly position, guests will need to travel up a hard hiking track. Additionally, it recommended international visitors to the shrine not to take cabs. The organization further stated that because of insects and debris in the area, supporters should not leave food and flower tributes at the new location.

Fans and Astro members Eunwo, Sanha, MJ, JinJin and other K-pop idols such as Dokyeom and Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN had visited the Moon Space located at the Gukcheongsa Temple on several occasions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism has its headquarters at Seonunsa where Moonbin's memorial is currently relocated to. It is located in Asan-myeon, Gochang County, perched on the slopes of Dosolsan, close to the Yellow Sea coast in western Jeollabuk-do province.

Moreover, the Forest of Common Camellias, the Jangsasong Pine Tree, and Songak Ivy are three officially recognized natural monuments that are under the management of Seonunsa Temple.