Why is "FANTAGIO, STOP THE EXHIBITION” trending? Moonbin’s agency allegedly trying to commercialise on the singer’s memorial sparks backlash online

On December 1, 2023, Fantagio Entertainment announced the relocation of Moonbin's memorial to Seonunsa Temple, four hours away from Seoul.

ASTRO singer Moonbin passed away on April 19, 2023, sending shock across the world, impacting his family, and devastating fans who loved him globally.

Following Moonbin's passing, memorials were established in various parts of the country to honor his memory. Fantagio also set up a memorial for the singer within the company's building, providing a space for fans to pay tribute, offer prayers for his well-being, and leave letters and gifts.

The decision to move Moonbin's memorial and the agency's request for fans to pre-book their stay at the new location has triggered anger among fans. Some are expressing concerns that the agency might be trying to profit from the idol's memorial, and fans started trending "Stop the exhibition" on social media as they think it's not his memorial but an exhibition where the agency will allegedly try to make money off the idol's death.

Fans want the agency to halt their project of setting up a memorial Moonbin at Seonunsa Temple

As soon as fans received the news that Fantagio had decided to relocate the idol's memorial to Seonunsa Temple, four hours away from Seoul, they were angry. The agency also announced that fans must pre-book their visits to the temple and that letters from friends, family, and significant others would be displayed there.

Fans immediately began circulating flyers on social media denouncing Fantagio, believing that the agency was commercializing Moonbin's memorial.

They discovered that the memorial would be far from Seoul, somewhere in the mountains where the temple is situated. They also learned that the agency had signed a business agreement with Seonunsa Temple in September 2023 to promote the development of the K-pop cultural industry sector.

Fans believe the agency is exploiting the late idol's memorial as a tourist attraction, treating it as an exhibition rather than a genuine memorial.

A part of the "Denouncing Fantiago" statement reads,

"Twenty-six-year-old Moon Bin is not an animal in a zoo nor an exhibit in a museum. Return his prized possessions to the arms of the family where they belong. Please allow time to rest in peace, to my her. The young guy who after a live lived for all to showing to people. Now, Please grant him peaceful rest."

Fans are protesting against Fantagio's decision to relocate the idol's memorial to a tourist attraction:

Fans believe that making money off the idol's memorial, which was deeply loved by his family, friends, and fans, is inappropriate.

Fans are protesting on social media to stop Fantagio from shifting the memorial.