Her leg was hurting": Fans speculate BTS' Jungkook referred to Megan Thee Stallion being shot when he praised her for attending November 2021 concert

On November 30, 2023, a clip featuring Jungkook went viral on social media. In the video, he was seen praising Megan Thee Stallion for joining BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage concert in November 2021 even though her leg was hurting.

The clip is from the US concert series DVD and it saw the golden maknae behind the scenes as he reminisced about the concert. As the clips went viral on social media, fans who follow the American rapper closely immediately recalled the incident when she was shot back in 2020. They speculated that the idol was probably referring to that incident when he praised her.

"Jungkook blowing the whistle on Meg's bullet wound": Fans proud of the golden maknae for praising Megan Thee Stallion

In July 2020, while Megan Thee Stallion was leaving Kylie Jenner's party, she was reportedly shot in her feet by rapper Tory Lanez. Media outlet NPR 24 reported that after the duo left the party, they got into a heated argument in their car. Subsequently, he reportedly shot her in her feet as she was about to leave.

In 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was convicted of three felonies, including having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, as per Time magazine.

Meanwhile, as BTS held their Permission to Dance concert at the So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles on November 28, 2021, the fans present at the concert were left stunned and rejoiced in happiness as she took the stage. She performed her collaboration track Butter with the septet on stage for the first time and took the internet by storm.

In the BTS' Permission to Dance on Stage concert series DVD, Jungkook confessed:

"We rehearsed with Megan on the day of the show (I was so out of it and) when I heard them screaming, I was like, 'oh, right!' I really appreciated Megan for coming even though her leg is hurting."

As Jungkook mentioned that the American rapper's leg was hurting, fans were immediately reminded of the 2020 incident and felt proud of the golden maknae as they believed he referenced the same. They took to social media platforms like Twitter and hailed the idol for seemingly "blowing the whistle" about the incident and for being appreciative of Megan Thee Stallion.

Jungkook was recently in the news after he released the remixed version of Standing Next to You with Usher on Spotify.