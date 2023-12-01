"The most beautiful man": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jungkook gets included in the list of “Faces of this Year 2023” chosen by Japanese media

BTS Jungkook made headlines as he was included in Modelpress, a Japanese magazine, as "Face Of The Year 2023" on November 30, 2023. Japan's "Model Press," a famous entertainment and lifestyle magazine, released its much-awaited yearly collection, "Face of the Year (滊年の顔)."

Japanese celebrities like YOASOBI, Matsushita Kouhei, Imida Mio, and others were included on the list in addition to Jungkook and NewJeans. This demonstrates Jungkook and NewJeans' enormous influence in Japan. Fans of the Standing Next To You singer were on cloud nine over his latest feat and hailed him as "the most beautiful man."

The 'Face of the Year' is an exclusive list of those who had a meaningful impact this year, chosen by the public and the discriminating Model Press editorial staff. This year, the magazine has featured an impressive group of sixteen individuals who have significantly influenced the Japanese entertainment business.

"Japan is so whipped for Jungkook": Fans laud the BTS idol's global influence and his latest victory

With two exceptions, every single person on the list is a citizen of Japan. Two well-known figures from the K-pop scene have left their stamp, giving the list a worldwide flavor. Specifically, 2023 was a remarkable year for the Standing Next To You singer and the rookie girl group from NewJeans, as their tracks reached the top of the charts and captured the attention of the music industry.

At the 2023 MAMA Awards on November 28, BTS won the Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang) Grand Prize; Jungkook received the honor on the group's behalf. Furthermore, on November 29, the Standing Next To You singer won two accolades on the second-day event at the MAMA 2023.

With his chart-topping smash tune SEVEN, which features American rapper Latto, the Golden Maknae received two honors: Best Dance Performance Male Solo and Best Collaboration. On the same day, NewJeans received the MAMA 2023 Artist of the Year Award (Daesang) on November 29, 2023, making history as the first girl group to do so since Girls' Generation in 2011.

Three additional awards were added to NewJeans' astounding list of triumphs, including Song of the Year (Daesang), Best Female Group, and Best Dance Performance Female Group, alongside Artist of the Year. On top of that, the group's second EP, Get Up, was also named one of the best albums of 2023 by Rolling Stones and is ranked at #33.

Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY erupted with joy as they took pride in the BTS idol's another victory and tweeted on X, "Japan is so whipped for Jungkook."

The 26-year-old singer from BTS' first solo album, GOLDEN, made its way to number 16 on the Billboard 200 Chart and remained on the Top 200 Albums Chart for three weeks running. When GOLDEN was first released on November 3, it peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Being the youngest member of the septet nominated for a Grammy, Jungkook has always been known for his unique singing, dancing, and rapping abilities. He's had a noticeable effect in recent years due to collaborations with musicians like Latto and Charlie Puth, as well as songs like Euphoria from 2018 and Still With You from 2020.

In addition to music, he has branched out into fashion, working on a campaign for Calvin Klein, among other things.

Meanwhile, the singer from BTS—who is also one of the names on the prestigious "Face Of The Year 2023" list by Modelpress—is reported to enlist in the military on December 12, 2023, as per Dispatch.