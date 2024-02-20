"They are the chosen ones": Fans react as Interior designer group Anderson C shares design details of NewJeans' luxurious dorm

NewJeans has emerged as one of the most successful K-pop acts in recent years. Despite their youth, the members of this group are already significantly impacting the global stage with their vocals, dance performances, and overall talent. The group enjoys access to top-tier facilities and resources under the management of ADOR, a subsidiary of the prominent entertainment company BIGHIT Entertainment.

Despite being on the scene for less than two years and having a relatively small discography, this girl group has produced several fan-favorite hits, earning them widespread recognition. Fans are thrilled to see their beloved idols receiving the recognition and support they deserve.

Recently, on February 20, 2024, photos of NewJeans' luxurious new dormitory were shared by the interior design company Anderson C Gallery. The firm commended ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin, for her vision and collaboration, which resulted in a stylish and comfortable living space for the group members. This gesture further endeared NewJeans to their fans, who were delighted to see their idols well cared for.

"The most luxurious dorm ever," Fans gain a look into NewJeans' new dorm

Min Hee-jin, the CEO of ADOR, is a prominent figure in the K-pop industry, overseeing the success of the girl group NewJeans. The group's popularity has soared to new heights under her leadership, with their talents and projects garnering praise worldwide. Behind the scenes, Min Hee-jin is known for her strong leadership and genuine care for the members of NewJeans.

Recently, according to qoo.net, details about the group's new dormitory have revealed a luxurious living space overlooking the Han River. The CEO herself played a hands-on role in the design process, working closely with the interior design company to create a space that reflected the group's individual tastes and preferences. Each of the five members was actively involved in designing their own rooms and the common areas, with Min Hee-jin personally selecting fabrics and furnishings.

The interior design company praised the young group members for their keen eye for design and attention to detail, noting that they were actively engaged in the process despite their young age. The CEO's dedication to providing a nurturing environment for the group was evident, with the designer commending her efforts to create a space where members can learn, grow, and thrive.

Fans were thrilled to learn about the group's new dormitory and admired the company's commitment to providing the girls with a comfortable and stylish living space.

The move to the new dormitory signifies the company's investment in the well-being and happiness of members, cementing their support for the group.

Overall, the reveal of the new dormitory serves as a reminder of the level of care and attention NewJeans receive from their entertainment company. Fans appreciate the luxuries and benefits afforded to the group at such a young age, recognizing its positive impact on their lives and careers.

