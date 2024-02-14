“So pretty and minimal”: Fans in awe of BLACKPINK Lisa’s reported new tattoo in honor of her newfound company, LLOUD

Lisa of BLACKPINK has been generating buzz recently for her new role as CEO. On February 8, 2024, it was officially announced that Lisa had joined her fellow two BLACKPINK members in launching her own entertainment company.

Adding to the excitement, on February 14, 2024, photos surfaced online suggesting that Lisa may have gotten a tattoo in honor of her company, LLOUD.

The source of this news is said to be the Instagram page of the particular tattoo artist, @pppppppptattoo, who has created this art piece. Known for her preference for minimalist tattoos, the design is in line with Lisa's tattoo aesthetic. Fans find it endearing that she chose to commemorate her company in this way, allowing her to always carry it with her.

BLACKPINK's Lisa reportedly gets the word LLOUD tatted on her body

February 8, 2024, marked a historic and proud day for BLACKPINK fans worldwide as their beloved maknae, Lisa, or Lalisa Manobal, embarked on a new journey as a CEO.

On this particular day, Lisa unveiled the launch of her entertainment company, LLOUD, capturing global attention with both the announcement itself and the accompanying photos. She presented this revelation in style, donning formal attire including a blazer and trousers, exuding the aura of a sophisticated businesswoman.

However, Valentine's Day 2024 brought another reason for celebration as reports surfaced of Lisa's gesture to honor her company. Images began circulating on the internet, depicting the word "LLOUD" tattooed on a person who is assumed to be no one other than Lisa.

While fans speculated on whether the tattoo adorned her wrist or ankle, they were convinced of its authenticity due to its style, reminiscent of the BLACKPINK star's previously made minimalist tattoo aesthetic.

In addition to this new tattoo, Lisa boasts three other tattoos: a fairy on her right bicep, an edelweiss flower on her back, and a butterfly under her chest. As an individual artist, Lisa continues to flourish, engaging in various solo endeavors around the world.

Recently, she graced the Gala des Pièces Jaunes on January 26, 2024, a charity event where she showcased her talent as a solo performer. Following the announcement of her company, it was revealed that Lisa would be taking on an acting project in the form of The White Lotus season 3, an HBO original series.

While LLOUD is yet to commence its professional services, its advertisement banners and billboards have already made a splash across Lisa's home country of Thailand. Lisa even shared a selfie alongside one of her billboards on Instagram, showcasing the fact that her impact spreads like wildfire.