“Did that in a week”: BLACKPINK Lisa’s Gala des Pièces Jaunes’ performance becomes the most viewed video on France TV’s YouTube channel

BLACKPINK's Lisa's recent performance at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes, Paris, created waves, becoming a hit and setting records that resonated far beyond the event itself. Fans, anticipating an impressive showing, were pleasantly surprised by the magnitude of the response, making it a record-setting moment in France.

The BLACKPINK star's video, even in a solo performance, surpassed over two million views, making it the most-watched video on France TV's YouTube channel. This achievement not only marked a personal triumph for Lisa but also positioned BLACKPINK uniquely in the world of charity galas.

"Can't get enough": Fans express pride over BLACKPINK Lisa's Paris performance

Draped in a golden onesie, Lisa's presence was nothing short of mesmerizing, as per fans. The idol not only impressed the global K-pop community but also the live audience at the event. Performing her solo hits, Money and LALISA, accompanied by a beautiful orchestra, added a layer of sophistication to her already energetic performance, making it one of the standout moments of the night.

The impact of Lisa's performance was reflected in the numbers that were garnered by the video on YouTube. The view count exceeded 500,000 immediately after the event, setting a record at that time. Impressively, even after five days, Lisa's performance continues to dominate with 2.2 million views on YouTube, making it the most-watched video on the channel.

What makes this accomplishment even more exceptional is that Lisa has not been a frequent performer in France. However, this recent success suggests a growing fanbase and the influence of BLACKPINK members in this European country.

This achievement also translated into collective recognition for BLACKPINK, as the group now holds three of the top spots for the most-watched performances for charity. Lisa's Paris showdown holds the top spot with Shut Down, with almost 2.2 million views, followed by Pink Venom with 2.12 million views.

Fans, who were impressed with Lisa’s solo performance, had a lot to say about this achievement on social media.

This wasn't Lisa's first experience in Paris, as she had previously performed sold-out shows. A few months earlier, BLACKPINK's Lisa took the stage at the legendary Crazy Horse Cabaret in Paris, a venue renowned for hosting iconic artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and others. The anticipation and demand were so high that all five shows featuring Lisa were completely sold out.

Apart from Lisa, the only Korean act present at the recent gala ceremony was Stray Kids, who also succeeded in giving the audience an electrifying performance and bringing massive energy to the stage. The enthusiastic participation of fans serves as another compelling example of the global resonance of K-pop.