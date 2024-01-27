"Do you hear that crowd": Fans go crazy as Stray Kids rocks the Gala des Pièces Jaunes with their 'God’s Menu' performance

Stray Kids recently made headlines after they left their fans and the attendees at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity event in France, spellbound by their performance. The group shared the stage with another K-pop act, BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Stray Kids performed God's Menu, which turned the venue into a dance floor, prompting everyone, including Lisa, to groove along. Despite presenting only three songs, The group's performance impacted many and trended online as well.

Fans were over the moon about the response that Stray Kids' garnered at the event on January 26 and took to Twitter to hail them for their lively and energetic performance.

"Definitely going to be thinking about this non-stop": Fans react to Stray Kids' God's Menu performance

The young K-pop group is often hailed for its music composition and creativity. The members, particularly the group's sub-unit 3RACHA, including Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, contribute significantly to the songwriting, composition, and production of their tracks. Their level of involvement in the creative process sets them apart from others in the industry.

Their lyrics often delve into personal struggles, mental health issues, and societal pressures. The group's willingness to address raw and authentic themes in their music impresses the global audience, especially younger listeners.

The octet is known for its energetic and powerful performances. Their choreography is intricate, and they bring intense energy to their live shows. This dynamic stage presence contributes to their popularity and sets them apart in the world of K-pop.

In the distinguished company of internationally acclaimed celebrities such as Maroon 5, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, Phoenix, Gims, Vianney, Nadine Sierra, Khatia Buniatishvili, Swae Lee, Alejandro, and more, Lisa from BLACKPINK and Stray Kids were the only K-pop stars performing as guest artists at the recent event in France.

Lisa, appearing as a soloist, captivated the audience while delivering a stellar performance of her globally renowned song, Money. The group then stole the spotlight with their immensely popular song, God’s Menu. In addition to this track, they also treated the audience to other hits such as TOPLINE and S-Class.

Their performance included a delightful twist as the group was accompanied by an orchestra. However, they maintained their characteristic energy, engaging the audience, who sang along enthusiastically.

In various videos capturing the moment, BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen thoroughly enjoying the performance. She later shared a sweet and friendly interaction with the group's leader, Bang Chan.

Stray Kids' presence at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes not only provided fans with another reason to be proud of them but also showcased their exceptional quality and influence in the world of music.

