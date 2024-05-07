Stray Kids makes history as the first K-pop group to attend the Met Gala with Tommy Hilfiger

On Monday, May 6, Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. made history as the first K-pop group ever to attend the Met Gala. Previously, many K-pop idols like EXO's Lay, CL, BLACKPINK's Rosé, Super Junior's Siwon, and many more have participated in the Gala individually.

However, with Stray Kids' red carpet debut at the fashion extravaganza, this is the first time all members of a K-pop group to attend the event together. The infamous Gala was held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City commencing at 6:00 pm EST / 3:30 am IST.

The American fashion label Tommy Hilfiger invited the S-Class singers. The group donned outfits on the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" as well as the dress code "The Garden of Time." Showcasing their outfits the group posed together in front of the press, grabbing attention with their black overcoats transitioning into Tommy Hilfiger’s custom outfits.

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids’ outfits transition at the 2024 Met Gala takes over the internet

Stray Kids’ latest appearance at the Met Gala is all over social media for their surprising outfit transition representing Tommy Hilfiger's design following this year's theme. The group stepped on the red carpet wearing black overcoats before they reached the Met Gala steps, they removed the overcoats revealing their custom outfits.

According to Teen Vogue, their ensembles were created with Tommy Hilfiger's signature Red, White, and Blue colors along with Gold to add a pinch of Met Gala's spirit to it.

Furthermore, the fine floral design embroidered along with gold buttons and lapel pins on the outfit blended with the dress code, "The Garden of Time." Tommy Hilfiger shared his experience in making the outfits for the Octet, keeping in mind their different personalities that complement each other as they come together. In a conversation with Vogue, he said:

"Dressing all eight Stray Kids—a global force in pop music—for a Met Gala red-carpet experience has been one for the books”.

The dress code is deeply inspired by the J.G. Ballard story of The Garden of Time (1962), the Gala this year puts the spotlight on the wonders of nature while also displaying the symbol of the ever-evolving nature of fashion.

The LALALALA singers’ change over of their black coats into Tommy Hilfiger outfits paid homage to J.G. Ballard's story while also representing the brand’s American cool-style fashion.

Seungmin gave spoilers about Stray Kids Met Gala attendance

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, May 4, the Destiny singer, Seungmin started a live broadcast session on Instagram to chat with his fans and caught them off guard as he unveiled the group's plans to attend the 2024 Met Gala. In his conversation, he said:

"Ah Met Gala show, we are getting ready for it, there are a lot of things to do than what i thought, like fittings, yeah."

Previously, in September 2023, Stray Kids and Tommy Hilfiger unveiled their partnership for the brand's Fall 2023 campaign. They were announced as the Asia Brand Ambassadors for the fashion label. Given their synergy, the group represented how modern families can be beyond traditions by wearing the Tommy Families, Tommy Tartan, and Everyday Essentials.

They reunited in April for the brand's 2024 Spring Campaign to showcase the “quintessential American optimism and unity with the dynamism of K-pop.” The members donned Tommy Hilfiger from head-to-toe displaying the preppy style.