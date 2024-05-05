"We're preparing" — Stray Kids' Seungmin reveals that the group will be attending upcoming 2024 Met Gala

On Saturday, May 4, Stray Kids' Seungmin went live on Instagram to interact with his fans. While he talked about several things during the livestream, what caught fans' attention was his confirmation that Stray Kids would be attending the 2024 Met Gala show. The idol stated:

"We're preparing for MET GALA show!"

The upcoming event is scheduled to take place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Every year, the event announces a theme, inviting several renowned and popular celebrities across the globe, to contribute to their fundraiser. This year, the Met Gala will spotlight the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Given that K-pop idols' fame and exposure have been slowly increasing in the industry, fans have naturally grown curious as to whether they've been added to the long list of attendees. Therefore, though fans asked Seungmin casually if the K-pop group would be attending the 2024 Met Gala, his affirmative answer surprised and delighted people.

Expand Tweet

While there has been no official confirmation from JYP Entertainment on the news, fans have been celebrating the information since Stray Kids' alleged upcoming attendance would make them the first-ever K-pop group to attend the Met Gala show.

Stray Kids' Seungmin reveals the attendance of the K-pop boy group at the 2024 Met Gala

Following the announcement of this year's annual fundraiser event, people have been speculating about the attendees of the same. Given that most of the celebrities attending the event aren't revealed until they're seen on the red carpet, fans are constantly cooking up theories on which celebrity is and isn't on the list.

Naturally, several K-pop groups and artists were also part of the speculated list of celebrities. Earlier, several K-pop idols, including NCT's Johnny, BLACKPINK's Jennie, CL, PSY, RAIN, and EXO's Lay have graced the red carpet of the annual fundraiser event. However, there's never been a full K-pop group attending the event.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, when Seungmin revealed that Stray Kids would be attending the 2024 Met Gala as an entire group, netizens were collectively shocked and delighted at the same time.

During the livestream on May 4, the idol answered several questions that fans asked. Given that the 2024 Met Gala is right around the corner, they inquired whether the K-pop boy group will be attending the event. The idol replied confidently that members were actively preparing for the same.

"There's a lot to prepare... fitting and yeah."

As fans continue to await legitimate confirmation from JYP Entertainment regarding the recently surfaced rumors, they've already begun to celebrate the group's upcoming history-making attendance at the 2024 Met Gala. Additionally, the idol also shared a few anecdotes about himself and 3RACHA, revealed a few of his favorite songs, and played with some Instagram filters.

Expand Tweet

Given that the Met Gala can be a great way to increase the exposure of an artist on the global plane, fans have been expressing their happiness and pride in Stray Kids' reported upcoming attendance at the 2024 Met. Additionally, they are also curious as to what the members will be wearing for the event.