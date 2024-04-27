Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo make a show- stealing appearance at Cartier 'Crystallization of Time' exhibition in Seoul

Jisoo of BLACKPINK and Hyunjin of Stray Kids attended the Cartier 'Crystallization of Time' on April 26, 2024. Photos of both stars started circulating on the internet as soon as they made an appearance at the event. It was reported that only special guests and people close to the brand were invited to this event, representing its confidentiality and high-profile business standards.

Expand Tweet

This Cartier 'Crystallization of Time' exhibition is the brand’s first large-scale exhibition in 16 long years to be held in Korea since the 2008 'Art of Cartier' Exhibition. This exhibition will also be open to only the public who make advance reservations between May 1st and June 30th. Both the stars bedazzled all the fans in the K-pop community with their entire look.

Hyunjin and Jisoo attend the recent Cartier exhibition in Seoul as esteemed faces of the brand

The 'Crystallization of Time' exhibition of the brand Cartier was held at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Seoul. This is a new exhibition of some new designs of the brand created by designers Hiroshi Sugimoto and Tomoyuki Sakakida. It is the 35th exhibition dedicated to Cartier. These exhibitions are usually not meant for purchases but rather, to proudly showcase the craftsmanship of the hands that have manually created some timeless pieces.

Expand Tweet

For the K-pop community, however, this exhibition stood out due to the appearance of two of their beloved K-pop idols, Stray Kids' Hyunjin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo.

During this exhibition, Hyunjin was seen wearing a classic velvet black tuxedo set with a bow tie. One of his collars was adorned with a Cartier panther brooch full of stones. His long hair was done in an edgy manner with some strands falling sharply over his face.

Meanwhile, Jisoo shone in a white mini frock with a corset-like upper part and a flowing and frilled lower part. She wore a heavy diamond necklace paired with stud earrings to accentuate her look. She wore transparent high heels with her long hair completely straight, falling over both sides of her body.

A surprising appearance at this event was of the boy group ATEEZ, who received the opportunity to perform at the event.

Expand Tweet

Jisoo was announced as an ambassador for Cartier in May 2021. The decision to select Jisoo as an ambassador reflects the brand's recognition of her global appeal and the status of her group. Meanwhile, Hyunjin is one of the newest faces for the Cartier brand as a model.

Jisoo has been affiliated with various brands apart from Cartier like Dior, Self-Portrait, activewear brand Alo, and Dyson. Meanwhile, Hyunjin is associated with brands such as Versace and KILIAN Paris.

Both idols have been quite active in the recent past in terms of modeling and ambassadorship projects. Hyunjin is busy with various activities along with his group Stray Kids such as their concerts and the recent fan meetings. On the other hand, Jisoo particularly has been taking it slow in the matter of music and has been continuously associating herself as an ambassador figure for the above-mentioned brands.

Some of the other famous names who serve as brand ambassadors for Cartier are BTS's V, Jackson Wang, Troye Sivan, Maisie Williams, Gong Li, Elle Fanning, Deepika Padukone, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Willow Smith.