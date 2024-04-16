“I want to achieve more”: Stray Kids’ Hyunjin expresses his thoughts on the recent fanmeet, and the group’s future aspirations in ELLE KOREA interview

As Hyunjin of Stray Kids graced the pages of ELLE KOREA's May 2024 magazine issue, they conducted an interview with him. This interview covered his thoughts about his group Stray Kids, the bond shared by the members, and their genuine love towards their fans, who have supported them throughout.

As the group's third official fan meet, "SKZ's MAGIC SCHOOL," was held at the end of March, the star seemed to have a revived sense of gratefulness towards the fans. He also had some important words to say regarding his career.

"I don't want to be satisfied yet. I want to achieve more."

Expand Tweet

ELLE KOREA has announced that a video interview will also be released so fans can hear their idol expressing his thoughts in the interview in his voice. However, since the release of the six cover images, fans haven't stopped gushing over Hyunjin's visuals.

Hyunjin's new interview for ELLE KOREA has been released

Hyunjin of Stray Kids starred in ELLE KOREA's May issue pictorial in collaboration with jewelry brand Cartier. What was only a photoshoot turned into an unexpected interview revealed on April 15, 2024, when ELLE KOREA themselves took to their social media handles and website to reveal the bits of Hyunjin's interview with them.

As a part of the photoshoot, six different photos were released. Each picture featured the signature Cartier trinity ring taking center stage in every picture.

However, Hyunjin's interview gained attention and admiration from fans for the way he answered the questions. Fans were glad about how he mentioned the friendship and the bond between the members to be a precious aspect for him. He emphasized the group's friendship, saying,

"At some point, I began to think that friendship is truly a deep emotion. We're in our seventh year since our debut, but the members still have a special affection for the team. I think there's nothing to be afraid of in the future if this friendship becomes my strong support system."

Fans were touched by the fact that the group's camaraderie and respect remain high even after six years of debut.

While talking about the group's fellowship, he didn't forget to mention how hard all the members have worked all these years to reach the point they are at now.

Expand Tweet

"I believe that the processes and efforts behind the scenes are more important and that outcomes will follow naturally. I don't want to be satisfied yet. I want to achieve more. Since we've come this far thanks to the love of our fans, it would be the most shameful if our skills don't match up to that."

Regarding the group's achievements and hard work, Hyunjin expressed his belief that the processes and efforts behind the scenes are more important than the outcomes, emphasizing that results will naturally follow.

Hyunjin further stated that he is not satisfied yet and aims to achieve more. He acknowledged the importance of matching up to the love and support received from fans, stating that it would be shameful if their skills did not align with the level of fan appreciation they have received thus far.

Finally, his gratitude towards the fans swiftly reflected in his words,

"During the preparation for the fan meeting, I felt like I was practicing for our fans. And that same energy carries over to today's photo shoot. It felt like I was not alone but with STAYs, which motivated me to work hard."

His revelation of STAYs being a source of inspiration behind every project he undertakes, music or otherwise, won the hearts of everyone reading the interview. These snippets have left them anticipating more revelations that will be present in the video interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback