“ON ANOTHER LEVEL”: Fans comment on Stray Kids’ Felix’s Instagram growth since his 2023 ELLE KOREA feature

Felix of Stray Kids has been trending for the past few days in the K-pop community, owing to his recent VOGUE KOREA pictorial. His collaboration with brands like Bvlgari and Louis Vuitton, has earned him more recognition than before and skyrocketed his popularity in the world of trends.

On February 5, 2024, the Stray Kids' member’s Instagram growth was recorded to have been higher than previous year's, given his collaborations with reputed brands and features in magazines like ELLE Korea and Vogue Korea.

Expand Tweet

Fans believe this speaks volumes about his growing impact, which has only seen an upward spike since last year. Further, the star's recent Instagram post, which was his VOGUE KOREA post, became the most liked on his personal account. Fans expect this graph to show only upward growth in the coming years as well, with one netizen noting how the idol was "ON ANOTHER LEVEL."

"Insane growth": Fans proud of Felix's VOGUE KOREA Takeover

In a recent turn of events, keen-eyed K-pop enthusiasts have observed the virtual takeover of VOGUE KOREA's Instagram by none other than Stray Kids' member, Felix. His presence in their latest posts marks a significant shift from his feature in ELLE KOREA last year. Fans believe this evolution vividly illustrates his growth, affirming the impact he has achieved through his talent and dedication.

The catalyst for this surge in visibility can be traced back to Felix's collaboration with Bvlgari Parfums, a venture that found its way into the pages of VOGUE KOREA. This collaboration not only resonated profoundly with existing K-pop fans but also expanded his reach to a broader global audience. Fans believe the star's visuals and style, showcased prominently on VOGUE KOREA's Instagram, were an introduction for those unfamiliar with him and the K-industry.

Expand Tweet

Last year's ELLE KOREA collaboration garnered a respectable 927,000 likes, but his most recent VOGUE KOREA cover has already soared past an impressive 3.3 million likes within days.

The exponential growth in Stray Kids member's Instagram engagement was also proven by the garnering of over 2.5 million likes within the first 24 hours of this recent post. Notably, his first post from the VOGUE KOREA collab made on January 22, 2024, has now exceeded four million likes, emerging as the most liked post on his personal account.

The idol's fans believe a compelling comparison arises when juxtaposing the Maniac singer's past features from W KOREA and GQ Korea from late 2023. Fans are happy with the development, since the sharp contrast in the number of likes and comments emphasizes his evolving influence and popularity, with those two previous posts yet to breach the three million likes threshold.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The VOGUE KOREA pictorial, in collaboration with Bvlgari perfumes, earned praise from Stray Kids fans for its unfiltered portrayal of Felix. The decision to not conceal his natural freckles, often obscured during stage performances, became an appreciated feature of the photoshoot. With a display of both his signature blonde and natural black hair, the star, currently a blonde, managed to rule STAY's hearts worldwide.