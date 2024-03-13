Jungkook picks the best karaoke partner, food stealer, concert buddy, & more among the BTS members in a fun SiriusXM interview

A past interview of BTS’ Jungkook with SiriusXM was released on March 13, 2024. It is important to note that this interview was taken before his solo debut album, GOLDEN was released. However, this interview proved to be different than most of his previous interviews as this was based on the "fun" element.

SiriusXM did fans the favor of providing them with “About BTS” content in the form of a Q&A interview with the group's maknae.

The interview was based on specific questions directed towards the members of the group, whom Jungkook had to choose from as answers to the questions. The question range included “The best dancer,” “food stealer,” “most emotional while watching a movie,” “person he would go to concerts with,” and many others. This interview was released on the SiriusXM app and website.

Jungkook chooses 'Who's most likely to' among the BTS members

BTS maknae has made several appearances on SiriusXM interviews, a prominent American media firm, to take the fans deeper into his career. His initial appearance was on their Morning Mashup show on September 30, coinciding with the release of his two hit singles, Seven and 3D.

During this interview, Jungkook expressed his longing to be reunited with his group members. At the time, each BTS member was pursuing individual projects, making the maknae's sentiment a reminder of the strong bond cultivated for more than a decade.

Amidst the scarcity of BTS content due to members fulfilling military service obligations, SiriusXM seized the opportunity to release another engaging interview featuring Jungkook. This segment, titled "K-pop Superlatives," presented a fun game format.

In "K-pop Superlatives," the host posed questions to the singer about which BTS member is most likely to do a certain activity or exhibit a particular trait. He would then provide the name of the member he believed best fit the answer, adding an entertaining twist to the interview.

In this interview, BTS' Jungkook shared insights about his fellow band members. He praised J-hope as the biggest fashionista in the group, noting his impeccable style that stands out. When asked about the best karaoke companion, he pointed to V, highlighting his enthusiasm for singing. RM was dubbed the ideal concert buddy for his broad musical knowledge and fun-loving attitude.

"He has the deepest understanding of a diverse range of musical genres and also knows how to just have fun and appreciate music. I wasn’t able to see that side of Namjoon very often but I think it will be really fun."

J-hope was acknowledged again as the best dancer, while Jungkook admitted to being the most likely to shed tears during a sad movie, especially during scenes involving the family. He humorously confessed to being the group's food thief, sneaking bites when no one was looking. He also revealed his own “perfectionist” tendencies and acknowledged V's spontaneous singing habits.

"That would be me. This isn't to say that I'm perfect by any means. I think I always strive to be perfect."

Jungkook attributed his extensive accessory collection to his numerous piercings and tattoos. When it comes to overpacking, he and J-hope were both cited for their attention to detail. Lastly, he mentioned Jimin to be the most emotional person on stage due to his optical features.

"I'd say it's Jimin. I tend to get pretty emotional as well, but Jimin has that look in his eyes."

In this way, Jungkook's answers warmed the hearts of the ARMYs especially seeing how well the members know each other and cherish each other.