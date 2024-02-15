“Global pop superstar”: Fans rejoice as Chartmetric includes BTS’s Jungkook and his song Seven in its ‘Year in Music 2023’ report

BTS' Jungkook' song Seven has added another trophy to its cabinet after being selected for the 2023 Music Artist Highlights by Chartmetric, a notable publication and analytics tool for the music industry. On February 14, 2024, the publication unveiled its highlights for the previous year, recognizing artists who made an impact across various genres. Jungkook's inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to his influence and success in 2023.

Seven specifically stood out among the top tracks of 2023, based on the data derived from the platform, Spotify. ARMYs counted this as undeniable success of the singer, claiming that Jungkook’s impact can now be explained with proper numbers and practical proof. Moreover, his status on the platform was upgraded to the "superstar" level.

BTS's Jungkook and his song achieve esteemed positions in the Chartmetric's 2023 music analysis report

Chartmetric is a comprehensive online platform that provides detailed analytics and insights into various social media metrics, particularly focusing on music charts and trends. This tool offers users the ability to track and analyze the performance of songs, albums, artists, and music videos across different digital platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and more.

One of the key features of Chartmetric is its real-time tracking capabilities, allowing users to monitor the popularity and engagement of music content as it releases. It aggregates data from multiple sources, including streaming numbers, views, likes, shares, and comments. Chartmetric provides a clear view of an artist's digital footprint and audience engagement.

It tracks the performance of a single song and analyzes the overall market landscape for making decisions. Chartmetric provides the tools and resources needed to stay ahead in the ever-evolving music industry.

Recently, in a list of esteemed international celebrities, BTS's Jungkook emerged as one of the most impactful artists of 2023 on the Chartmetric platform. The website added the BTS star along with nine others in their "Artist Highlights" section according to their "Year in Music 2023 report."

Along with Jungkook himself, his chart-topping song Seven was also included in Chartmetric's "Top tracks of Spotify" list. This became a symbol of the song's impact amongst numerous international English-language songs.

These instances launched the BTS maknae to the "superstar" level on the platform. This term basically means that he is one of the top 1500 artists from around the globe after consideration of worldwide music analytics.

Being declared a "superstar" by the Chartmetric platform typically means that an artist has achieved significant success and popularity in the music industry. This is evidenced by various performance metrics tracked by the platform. This designation is usually based on a combination of factors such as chart positions, streaming numbers, digital sales, social media engagement, and overall audience impact.

When an artist is labeled as a superstar by Chartmetric, it signifies that they have consistently topped the charts and accumulated millions of streams and views. Along with that, it has gathered a large and dedicated fanbase, and generated massive revenue through their music and related ventures.

This is how fans reacted to this specific achievement:

Some of the other artists alongside Jungkook in the Artist Highlights were Taylor Swift, Drake, Rihanna, etc. And some of the songs alongside Seven were Flowers - Miley Cyrus, As It Was - Harry Styles, Cruel Summer, Anti Hero - Taylor Swift, etc.

