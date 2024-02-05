"Love how she is fangirling over Mariah": Wholesome backstage video goes viral as Miley Cyrus wins her first Grammy 

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto Arena. The singer won the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her 2023 single, Flowers, surpassing the likes of Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat and What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

The singer-songwriter celebrated the news backstage in a video that shows her cheering for Mariah Carey, who presented her with the award.

The backstage video of the singer and her appreciation for Mariah Carey has since gone viral on social media and drawn wholesome comments, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Miley Cyrus' Grammy Awards win backstage video

Netizens were quick to react to Miley Cyrus' backstage celebration of her Grammy Award and her appreciation for Mariah Carey.

Some claimed they related to Cyrus' reaction at being presented the award by Mariah Carey, saying they would feel the same. Others commented that Cyrus being presented an award by Carey was an iconic moment.

Miley Cyrus won the Best Pop Solo Performance award at the 2024 Grammy Awards for her song Flowers, from her 2023 studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released on March 10, 2023. The single was co-written by Miley Cyrus, Gregory "Aldae" Hein, and Michael Pollack

Speaking about the single in an exclusive interview with Vogue on May 19, 2023, the singer elaborated on the original idea behind the single, stating:

"I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’”

The co-writer of the single, Michael Pollack elaborated on the writing process in another interview with Variety on February 8, 2023:

"It started like a lot of the songs we wrote for this project — just Miley, Aldae and me around the piano. We started with the chorus and, if I remember correctly, the lyric, melody, and progression started to form simultaneously. It’s one of those ‘circle of fifths’ songs where the melody informs the progression and vice versa. It practically wrote itself."

Aside from the win at the Grammy Awards, the single by Miley Cyrus has also won the International Anglo Song of the Year at the 2023 Musa Awards, as well as International Song of the Year at the 2022 NRJ Music Awards, among others.