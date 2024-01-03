“Waiting for another December to cash out”: Internet reacts to Mariah Carey swimming in a hot tub while wearing a gown

Mariah Carey, the American singer and actress, recently went viral for her New Year's Eve celebration. In a video of the same, the artist took a dip in a hot tub while wearing a designer gown as she said goodbye to 2023 in Aspen.

The 54-year-old posted the special moment on Instagram, showing her in her red sparkling look. She wrote in the caption:

"Wishing us all a healthy, peaceful & a happy new year!"

As soon as the video was shared, many speculated that the dip was in celebration of her Christmas profits. Under a post by @DailyLoud about the same, one netizen wrote:

The New York Post has estimated that Carey, often hailed as "the Queen of Christmas" makes around $3 million every year from her famous holiday song. In 2021, it was claimed that Carey made more than $60 million from All I Want For Christmas is You, and she continues to profit from the track.

Mariah Carey takes a dip in hot tub while wearing a red gown, sends internet into a frenzy

Mariah Carey is famous for her five-octave vocal range, mesmerizing singing style, and signature use of the whistle register. She has stunned many celebrities and netizens by performing the highest voice on record, hitting a G10, as confirmed by Guinness World Records.

The singer went on a trip to Aspen, Colorado to celebrate New Year's with her friends and family. Mariah Carey posted a video on December 31, 2023, where she continued her annual tradition of taking a dip in expensive gowns in full makeup and styled hair.

She wore a plunging, festive bright red gown covered in sequins while carefully lowering herself into a hot tub. The elegant designer dress featured long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Mariah Carey slipped off a pair of fuzzy slippers before submerging herself and smiling at the camera, as per Page Six.

The five-time Grammy Award winner even kept on her diamond chain necklace as she gingerly stepped into the hot tub. Netizens gave their opinions about the singer's holiday tradition as several social media handles shared the video on X (formerly Twitter):

The video also included a sleigh ride with her twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom she has with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. She also made amazing wardrobe changes and had a fun snowball fight. The clip ended with another shot of Carey in the steaming pool.

Mariah Carey's fans are familiar with the artist's habit of taking a dip in pricey Louis Vuitton or Tom Ford gowns over many years and places, including Aspen and the Dominican Republic.

The holiday video comes right after media outlets announced the singer's split with dancer Bryan Tanaka. Page Six reported that Mariah and Bryan ended their seven-year relationship due to his desire to start a family of his own.

Bryan and Mariah began their professional relationship when he joined her as a backup dancer in 2006 on her Adventures of Mimi tour. They made their romance public in 2016.