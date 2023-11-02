How much are tickets to Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One And All tour 2023? New dates, venues & all you need to know 

Mariah Carey has extended her MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! with three new dates, which are scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023, December 7, 2023, and December 9, 2023, across the mainland United States, respectively. The new dates will bring the tour shows to 16 total.

The singer announced the new dates for the tour, which will take place in New York City, Cleveland, and Los Angeles, respectively, via a post on her official Instagram page:

Presale for the new dates are ongoing and can be accessed with the code BACKSTAGE via Live Nation. General tickets will be from November 3, 2023. Tickets are priced at an average of $100 to $300, depending upon seating choice and venue.

Meanwhile, VIP passes are priced at an average of $1000, based on the same conditions. All tickets can be purchased from the official website of the singer or through Live Nation. Interested patrons may access tickets through third-party vendors, such as Seat Geek or Vivid Seats, which may present lower prices based on ticket demands.

Mariah Carey's 2023 tour dates

Mariah Carey first announced her new MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! on October 2, 2023, with thirteen dates spread across two months in North America.

Now the singer has added three more concerts to the tour. The complete list of dates and venues for the Mariah Carey MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! is given below:

New Dates:

November 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

December 7, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage House

December 9, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

Previous Dates:

November 15, 2023 – Highland, California, at Yaamava Casino

November 17, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Bowl

November 21, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

November 24, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

November 27, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

November 29, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at Centre Bell

December 1, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

December 3, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

December 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

December 11, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

December 13, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

December 15, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

December 17, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Madison Square Garden

More about Mariah Carey's music career

Mariah Carey released her eponymously titled debut studio album, Mariah Carey, on June 12, 1990. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album chart.

The singer subsequently had her first major success with her third studio album, Music Box, released on August 31, 1993. The diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on Billboard 200, Australian, French, German, Dutch, Swiss, and UK album charts, respectively.

Speaking about her music in an exclusive interview with Pitchfork on November 28, 2018, the singer elaborated on her songwriting and music,

"I had seen documentaries about the Beatles selling their publishing, or having it stolen. I had always written songs and, when I was around 18, I was offered $5,000 for all my music and I was like, “No.” All these songs that ended up becoming No. 1 songs later, after I got my deal."

The singer continued,

"I was singing background for Brenda K. Starr, and she was like, “You know what, Mariah? I want to do some of your songs. I’ll put them on my album.” I was like, “You know what? I love you and thank you for hiring me but I’m going to keep my songs.” I just believed in them."

The singer's last major album success was with her tenth studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi, which was released on March 30, 2005. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.