How old is Bryan Tanaka? Age gap with Mariah Carey explored as the two allegedly split over wanting different things

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have announced their split after being together for 7 years. Mariah Carey, who is 54 years old, started dating Tanaka, who is 40 in 2016, but the couple parted ways recently as many publications including Page Six reported about how they both wanted different things in life.

The publication reported that a source close to the former couple reported that Bryan wanted to have a family, but Carey was not ready for the same. While there has been no official confirmation about the split from the couple’s end, People Magazine also confirmed that the former couple has called it quits.

Furthermore, speculations about the couple not being together have been around for a while, as Bryan Tanaka was nowhere to be seen in Mariah Carey’s concert titled, Merry Christmas One and All in November.

Mariah was previously married to Tommy Mattola. While the former couple tied the knot in June 1993, they announced their separation in May 1997. Furthermore, after her divorce was finalized with Tommy in 2000, she met Nick Cannon and then married him in 2008. The duo share twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who are 12 years old.

On the other hand, Bryan Tanak does not have any kids, as he has not been married before.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka's relationship timeline explored as the couple parted ways after 7 years

Mariah Carey met Bryan Tanaka when they started working together in 2006. However, just after she ended her relationship with James Packer, the duo, Bryan and Mariah Carey fell in love and began dating in 2016. The news about them being together spread on social media, just months after they started dating.

In addition to being seen together on date nights and on red carpets, People Magazine also revealed that acquaintances of the pair said Bryan was also a good father to Mariah's children. Tanaka also referred to her as "kind" and "supportive" in numerous Instagram posts, demonstrating the couple's consistent social media communication.

The duo had also been clicked many times enjoying vacations on several festivals like Thanksgiving. Many pictures started floating on social media when the two were seen holidaying together in Maui in 2016.

They confirmed their relationship when they first held hands onstage in New York City during one of Mariah Carey’s shows. Since then, the two have been seen dancing together onstage many times. Furthermore, Tanaka was also seen in Mariah Carey’s reality show, Mariah’s World.

From 2017 onwards, Mariah formally started calling Bryan her “boyfriend” publicly as she stated in her interview with the Associated Press:

"I'm just going to be like 'I really don't talk about my personal life.' Because that's what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back, a while ago. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life ... Me and my boyfriend don't want to do that."

However, things got rough for the couple in 2017, when they both broke up for a brief period in April, but got back together just the next month. The duo was last spotted celebrating Mariah’s 54th birthday in March 2023.

At the moment, the couple has not confirmed the news of their breakup and has not addressed the news. However, social media users continued to pour in their comments as many were saddened to hear the news.