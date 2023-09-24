Every Love is Blind Season 4 couple who are still together

Love is Blind season 4 has captured the public's interest with its unconventional dating format. Participants form connections without ever seeing each other, challenging the role of physical attraction in romantic relationships. Season 4 has followed suit, drawing a large audience eager to see how these blind connections unfold into lasting relationships or fleeting engagements.

Now that the season has concluded and the initial excitement has settled, the question remains: Which couples have successfully transitioned from on-screen romance to real-life commitment? Let's have a complete status check.

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 4

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi

Bliss and Zack have been enjoying the honeymoon phase while also dealing with real-life issues. Zack was candid about his feelings, stating he's "so much more in love with Bliss than I ever was when we got married."

They've moved in together and are already planning their European honeymoon. However, it hasn't been all smooth sailing. Bliss had to make the difficult decision to re-home her pets temporarily due to Zack's allergies.

Zack has been proactive in addressing this issue by taking medication to build up his immunity. This allowed Bliss's puppy to return home, a moment that Bliss found incredibly touching. They're both excited about their future, which includes buying a new home and possibly starting a family.

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin

Kwame and Chelsea have been navigating the complexities of married life since they left the Love is Blind season 4.

They chose Seattle as their new home, a significant move, especially for Kwame, who had to leave his roots in Portland. The couple is not just merging their living spaces but also their social circles, which include their families and friends.

Chelsea mentioned in an interview:

"This is a marriage. We are real people."

This statement encapsulates their approach to their relationship, acknowledging the real-world challenges that come with it. One of the hurdles they've been facing is gaining the approval of Kwame's mother, who was initially skeptical about their fast-paced love story.

However, the Love is Blind season 4 couple is taking small steps in their relationships, with Kwame stating that they are "getting to a better place every day."

Chelsea has also found an unexpected ally in Kwame's sister, further solidifying her place in his family. Despite the challenges, they're optimistic about their future, focusing on the small joys and victories that come their way.

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds and Josh Demas

After a tumultuous breakup with her ex-fiancé, Marshall, Jackie found a fresh start with Josh. Love is Blind season 4 couple moved in together almost immediately and have been enjoying peaceful coexistence ever since.

Jackie is open about her feelings, stating:

"If he were to sit here and be like, 'Let’s go to the courthouse and get married,' then I’m with it. Let’s go."

The couple is already contemplating the next steps in their relationship, including marriage and possibly children.

Jackie feels incredibly fortunate to have found her match in such an unconventional way, and they both are committed to making their relationship work, no matter what challenges come their way.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

Life in Portland has been a whirlwind of emotions and experiences for Tiffany and Brett.

Tiffany expressed her deepening feelings for Brett, saying:

"I love that my love for him has just grown deeper and deeper."

They've been traveling, exploring new places after Love is Blind season 4, and even contemplating the idea of homeownership. Tiffany has been making an effort to integrate into Brett's social life, meeting his friends and becoming a part of his "core group."

They've also been diligent about maintaining open lines of communication, especially when they encounter challenges.

Brett feels that they've been doing:

"as great as we could've ever hoped to have been doing at this point in time."

Love is Blind season 4 couple is also cautious about rushing into parenthood, wanting to fully enjoy their time as newlyweds before taking that significant step.