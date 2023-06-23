Love is Blind season 5: Everything we know so far

Popular reality dating series Love is Blind will return with a brand new season. The fan-favorite show will bring back the pods and a new set of singles looking for love. While the exact premiere date for season 5 has not yet been revealed, the series is set to air in September 2023. Viewers will witness a diverse set of singles from all over the world interact with each other and find their potential partners.

Season 5 of Love is Blind will feature individuals sharing their most vulnerable sides and being open and honest about their lives. However, the series will not be without drama as the engaged partners navigate their issues outside of the pods.

A preview clip already teased a potential spark and romance, so viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Season 4 reunion, which aired live in April 2023, received a significant amount of criticism from fans. Moreover, out of the four engaged couples - Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi, and Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, stayed together. Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin broke up over impending differences.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey to host Love is Blind season 5

A whole new group of individuals will give love in the pods a chance on season 5 of Love is Blind. The dating series has seen its fair share of successes and failures over the past four seasons, giving viewers a fair share of entertainment and drama.

Out of the 22 couples that were together after the show, only 7 of them have stayed together to this day.

However, the seven couples - Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Zack and Bliss, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton - have provided enough proof for viewers to believe in the social experiment for a fifth time.

Two months after Love is Blind season 4 finale, co-host Nick Lachey teased a clip of the hit show's fifth season. In the preview clip, viewers witnessed a potential romance as two individuals interacted with each other in the pods. The duo discussed what they were looking for in a partner, proceeding to more intense conversations.

While the woman explained that she had a "track record of crappy relationships," her pod partner expressed that he was previously engaged. She, however, then revealed a secret she hadn't told other castmates before - that she was married before.

In response, the male cast member of Love is Blind said:

"If me and you can potentially get married, you're not going to hold anything back from me and I'm not gonna hold anything back from you."

In a confessional, the female castmate shared a vulnerable moment. She expressed how her mother felt that she wasn't meant for a relationship. While the cast member noted that she wasn't "perfect," she was still deserving of love.

After Love is Blind season 4 reunion, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey received an immense amount of criticism after fans felt they showed favoritism towards certain contestants. They were also slammed for asking inappropriate questions about a baby timeline to one of the cast members.

However, even after a petition which received over 40,000 signatures asked to remove the Lacheys as hosts, Entertainment Tonight confirmed in April 2023, that the husband-wife duo were to keep their hosting duties for season 5.

In an interview with Women's Health in March 2023, Nick Lachey promised a diverse cast for the upcoming Love is Blind season.

“There is quite a bit of diversity in the casting. We certainly have no control nor does anyone else in terms of who connects with who and which of those relationships move on to the next level," he said.

The co-host continued:

"Speaking as someone who’s there from day one, and sees all the people that are there from day one, I do think that they’ve done a good job of trying to cast diversely and will continue to. You’ll see that in season three and four and five.”

Netflix @netflix After the Love is Blind Reunion, we let the cast unwind — with puppies After the Love is Blind Reunion, we let the cast unwind — with puppies https://t.co/qsy3gJkRom

Season 5 of Love is Blind promises viewers about the cast members not just finding love, but also figuring out more about their identities and character. Viewers are set to witness love, heartbreak, marriage, and more throughout the installment. They will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Keep reading this space for more details about the Netflix dating series.

Poll : 0 votes