Have Jackelina Bonds and Josh Demas from Love Is Blind broken up? Details explored

Love Is Blind season 4 stars Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds and Josh Demas, who met in 2022, while filming the show, have decided to separate. Jackie revealed the reason for their breakup during a recent Instagram live in which she explained their current situation.

A TikTok account named @realityashley also recently shared a video of Jackie’s Instagram live, in which the latter revealed that Josh Demas ended their relationship because she spoke with his ex-fiance, Monica Rodriguez.

“[I’m] still sick about it low-key. I love that man. I was like, 'Damn, I had all these life plans with you, you know? And then you just don’t even care,' and I’m like, that’s crazy, over a conversation with somebody? — It don’t matter. I tried doing everything I could and what’s crazy is looking back on these messages I look like a begging *ss b*tch and I never beg no one to be with me,” she said.

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds also removed a number of pictures of herself and Josh from her Instagram account. Josh Demas has not yet addressed the breakup.

Josh Demas and Monica Rodriguez's relationship on Love Is Blind season 4

Following the release of Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 on September 1, 2023, it was revealed that Monica Rodriguez and Josh Demas were engaged during season 4, but the show didn't cover their romance.

Their connection, however, didn't last long, and Josh Demas was also seen making connections with Jackie after the Love is Blind season 4. As of season four, Jackie and Marshall Glaze were engaged, but they also ended their relationship later on.

The close friendship between Monica and Jackie also took an unexpected turn after the revelation of Monica's broken engagement with Josh and her social media posts about it.

According to People, Love is Blind star Jackie Bonds shared her feelings for Josh Demas in an Instagram post in May, writing:

"I always dreamed for a love like this. He really is my twin. We both make each other laugh. He understands me, he is such a man of patience. I know his buttons [and] he knows mine. We barely argue. As I cry & try to fight the world, he tried his hardest to defend me while hiding his pain. In my times fighting I forgot about how it would affect him.”

Additionally, she mentioned:

“He is my person I love him I'd marry him a thousand times over & have 49 kids with. This is my love, soul & heart. I take his love with me everywhere. The love I feel for him is unimaginable. Part of my chromosome, part of my DNA.”

In addition to this, fans can watch all episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 on Netflix. Season 5 of the show will premiere on September 22, 2023.