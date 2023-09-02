Love is Blind After the Altar season 4: Major revelations and bombshells

On March 24, 2023, Love Is Blind season 4 premiered, and many individuals were able to find their life partners through the show. There were also some contestants on the show who left it heartbroken and without a ring. After all this time, the cast of season 4 reunited on September 1, 2023, in Love Is Blind season 4: After the Altar.

According to the description, this episode included the following:

“As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance.”

In addition, it added:

“Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Find out when Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns September 1, 2023, only on Netflix.”

The newlyweds, who got married during season 4, discussed how much they had grown in their relationship, with Zack expressing his love for Bliss. Moreover, the couple shared they are not rushing into having a child and are focusing on their careers and lives.

A look at Love Is Blind season 4: After the Altar

Chelsea and Kwame were one of the couples who made headlines during season 4. As of now, Chelsea has established a good connection with Kwame's parents. During season 4 of the show, Kwame's mother was shown not to approve of the couple's marriage at the start.

Jackie and Josh Demas are currently dating after Jackie ended her relationship with Marshall on the show. According to the couple, they now live together in Seattle.

Furthermore, Josh and Monica Rodriguez meet on this episode of Love Is Blind season 4: After the Altar. Season 4 did not show Josh and Monica's engagement during their time in the pods. As these two cast members talked things out, another ex-couple met: Paul Peden and Micah Lussier.

Paul revealed that he is currently dating a woman. Even though he did not mention her name, he added that she loves cooking, traveling, and supporting him.

After season 4, Micah and Paul tried dating each other, but it didn't work out because of the long distance. As for Marshall, he introduced his girlfriend, Dr. Chay Barnes, with whom he has been dating for a year. According to him:

"Chay is the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang. Opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."

In addition, Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown shared that they currently reside in Portland. Moreover, Irina shared that she is currently single, while Amber didn't reveal much information but said she has met a man she really likes. Also, Irina apologizes to Amber during this time.

Meanwhile, a new season of Love Is Blind is on the way, as Nick Lachey, during an interview with Women's Health in March 2023, said the following about the upcoming cast of the show:

“There is quite a bit of diversity in the casting. We certainly have no control nor does anyone else in terms of who connects with who and which of those relationships move on to the next level.”

Additionally, he said:

"Speaking as someone who’s there from day one, and sees all the people that are there from day one, I do think that they’ve done a good job of trying to cast diversely and will continue to. You’ll see that in season three and four and five.”

The fifth season of Love Is Blind will premiere on Netflix on Friday, September 22.