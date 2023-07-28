Where is Jackelina Bonds now? Love Is Blind alum reveals she is a Playboy bunny

Love Is Blind alum Jackelina Bonds has taken a leap from Netflix screens to grace the pages of Playboy, revealing her new role as a Playboy bunny.

On July 27, 2023, Jackelina Bonds finally shared what she has been up to since her stint on Love Is Blind season 4. In an Instagram story, she shared the exciting news of being the latest bunny joining the gentlemen's magazine to her 167k followers and discussed finding liberation in her se*uality.

Love Is Blind fans can hop onto her Instagram page and find the newest addition to her management list. Along with various other managing brands, now Playboy is added to her portfolio as well.

Jackelina Bonds is currently dating Love Is Blind alum Josh Demas

On Thursday, Love Is Blind fans received a thrilling announcement from season 4 alum Jackelina Bonds, who took to her Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of her profile on Playboy's website, captioning it with a tone of excitement,

"See what ya newest [bunny] is up to. It's me, I'm the new [bunny]."

Additionally the latest bunny, in her exclusive profile with Playboy, Jackie opened up about her journey to self-discovery, finding liberation in her se*uality, and the significance of se*ual freedom. She eloquently stated:

"Se*ual Freedom is so important because this allows you to explore what you se*ually desire, crave, or just wanting to experiment."

Jackelina Bonds's journey on Love Is Blind has been marked by its fair share of twists and turns. During season 4, she got engaged to Marshall Glaze, and fans eagerly awaited their wedding.

However, their relationship encountered turmoil, leading to a decision to call off their wedding after an off-camera fight. Despite the challenges, Jackie remained steadfast in her belief that the decision was right for her.

In an April 2023 interview with People, she explained:

"What I did was right for me. I was simple. Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship."

However, Jackie's dating journey did not end there as she went on to reconnect with her co-star Josh Dema after the show wrapped up. The couple took their love off-screen and moved in together, soon after celebrating a year of dating each other.

After the show's finale, Jackie and Josh opted to skip the live reunion and participated in a pre-taped interview with co-host Vanessa Lachey instead. Their decision stemmed from the alleged death threats they received.

During her time on Love Is Blind, Jackelina Bonds got labeled as the season 4 villain by the viewers as they rooted for Jackie and Marshall as a couple until they broke up.

Soon after the former had a quick rebound with Josh Demas which led to revealing several leaked text messages where she admitted to making "tasteless" comments about Marshall.

In their current post-show life, Jackie and Josh continue to thrive as a couple. The Netflix stars are seen enjoying sharing TikToks that gives a sneak peek into their dating life, and now, the Love Is Blind alum is all set to showcase a different aspect of her life as a Playboy bunny.