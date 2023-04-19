“This is a cowardly apology!”: Why are Love Is Blind fans slamming Jackie for her viral apology post?

Love Is Blind season 4 stars Jackeline “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze broke up in episode 10. Since their split, a lot of off-camera incidents have been revealed, including derogatory remarks and timeline theories. On the latest episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, the Viall Files, Marshall cleared the air about several questions related to his relationship with Jackie. The latter soon posted a lengthy apology note, where she took accountability for her actions that became a reason to hurt Marshall.

Jackie also thanked him for clarifying the timeline, proving that she was not a “cheater.” Although she apologized to Marshall in an Instagram post, Love Is Blind fans were not convinced that the apology was genuine.

Fans react to Jackie's Instagram apology (Image via jackelinabonds/Instagram)

For those unaware, Jackie and Marshall got engaged once they were out of their pods. Viewers witnessed a lack of chemistry between them as the two mostly fought.

Prior to the wedding day, Jackie told Marshall that she liked Josh and would like to end her engagement with the marketing manager. Since then, fans have sympathized with Marshall.

Fans want Jackie to return the engagement ring to Marshall

Jackie Bonds posted a lengthy apology letter on Instagram on Tuesday after watching The Viall Files where Marshall Glaze was a guest.

In her post, she apologized for her behavior, leaked messages, and mean comments that she addressed to her ex-fiance. She also thanked him for clearing the air about the timeline and accepting his mistakes.

Love Is Blind fans did not buy the apology and slammed Jackie in the comment section of her Instagram post. They claimed that she had no regard for Marshall’s feelings and that the apology post was not a way to take accountability for her carelessness and disparaging remarks.

Take a look at fans bashing Jackie online for her viral apology post:

Tayo 🇳🇬 @queen_temitayo

#loveisblind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion Jackie was saying she had receipts now she skipped the reunion and issued a formal PR apology Jackie was saying she had receipts now she skipped the reunion and issued a formal PR apology 😂😂#loveisblind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion

Raven @letstalktv2_ Jackie posting this apology is crazy considering she’s the one who made it a her vs. Marshall thing. Very odd #LoveIsBlind Jackie posting this apology is crazy considering she’s the one who made it a her vs. Marshall thing. Very odd #LoveIsBlind

ray. @raerachray Jackie’s apology is trash and she should’ve kept it there #LoveIsBlind Jackie’s apology is trash and she should’ve kept it there #LoveIsBlind

Mel @TheTinyGojira . She’s still manipulating!!! This is not a real apology. #LoveisBlind4 #Jackie Why is Jackie still saying that Marshall called her a derogatory term!?!?. She’s still manipulating!!! This is not a real apology. #LoveIsBlind Why is Jackie still saying that Marshall called her a derogatory term!?!?😂😂😂. She’s still manipulating!!! This is not a real apology. #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #Jackie https://t.co/lFzxP0dww1

Love Is Blind’s Jackie Bonds’ apology post explained

Jackie Bonds mentioned in her apology post that she ended her relationship with Marshall before going on a coffee date with Josh.

On Love Is Blind, Netflix edited and modified the scene, showing Jackie skipping her wedding dress trial. The next scene was meeting Josh for coffee, leading to an online backlash. She clarified that the timeline didn’t overlap and that she was not a “cheater.”

Jackie’s apology letter read:

“I also want to take the time to express my gratitude and appreciation for Marshall clearing up that I did in fact end the relationship before meeting Josh at the coffee shop. I understand that it was a quick transition from one relationship to another but this relationship did not start as most do in the real world.”

She further stated that the show featured a section of what happened between her, Marshall, and Josh. That’s why the transition from Marshall to Josh seemed short to viewers.

Jackie also thanked Marshall for owning up to his mistakes on The Viall Files podcast. He took accountability for passing a derogatory comment about her. He mentioned in Love Is Blind reunion and in the recent podcast that he compared Jackie’s jawline with a man’s “strong jawline” and also called her a “project.”

Returning to Jackie’s apology post, she apologized for throwing shade at Marshall and for some leaked messages.

Her post read:

“It was tasteless and disrespectful to speak about anyone that way. It was never a battle between Marshall and I.”

She added:

“Like Marshall said at the reunion we both deserve happiness, peace, and to be able move on from what transpired last year. Marshall and I have personally apologized to each and also took accountability for our actions and have moved on.”

In the end, Jackie apologized to the people and signed off by saying that “actions speak louder than words.”

Meanwhile, she is dating Love Is Blind co-star Josh. The two skipped the reunion episode, citing the fact that they received “death threats” and thus Netflix advised the couple not to attend the event. Marshall, on the other hand, was in attendance and looked a bit disappointed when Josh and Jackie missed the reunion.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, including reunion, are currently streaming on Netflix.

