"Go to therapy": Love is Blind fans react as Jackelina clears the air around her breakup with Marshall

Love is Blind season 4 aired three more episodes this week. In the latest episodes, Jackelina and Marshall split up, and viewers saw the potential beginning of Josh and Jackelina. Demas had previously shown up at Chelsea’s birthday and confessed his feelings for the cast member that he was really close to while in the pods.

Fans previously slammed Jackelina’s behavior, and she’s at the receiving end of internet trolling once again as she posted a picture explaining that the editing made it seem worse than it was. In the Instagram post, Jackelina stated that she and Marshall Glaze had broken up before she went on a coffee date with Demas.

Love is Blind fans slam Jackelina (Image via Instagram/@jackelinabonds)

Fans took to the post to call her a liar, with one fan stating that she needs therapy.

They said:

"Go to therapy. did you not say when breaking up with Marshall "I've talked to Josh and it was him confessing his feelings" oop not you getting caught in a lie."

Love is Blind fans slam Jackelina for trying to clear the air about her breakup with Marshall

Love is Blind season 4 cast member Jackelina recently took to social media to post an explanation of the chain of events while on the show. In the post, she claimed that the coffee date that she went on with Josh took place after she and Marshall Glaze broke up in episode 10.

She wrote:

"I have seen the latest episodes that have premiered on Love is Blind and I must speak the truth. Marshall and I were broken up before I saw Josh at the coffee shop."

Jackelina added:

"I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say, ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH.’"

She added that she’s not sure why the Love is Blind team showcased the coffee date before the breakup, and added that, as far as the ring is concerned, “Marshall did not pay for the ring," the show paid for everything.

Fans slam Jackelina for her behavior on season 4 (Image via Instagram/@jackelinabonds)

Fans took to the post to slam her for her behavior and stated that she treated him terribly and dragged Marshall Glaze through her “indecision and ignorance”. They added that regardless of who Jackelina ends up with, she needs to work on herself and take time alone to figure out what she wants and needs.

Fans further slammed her for not making it to the dress fitting, but the Love is Blind cast member stated that she was told not to attend by the producers.

Jackelina claims she was told to miss the dress fitting (Image via Instagram/@jackelinabonds)

One person wrote:

"I can believe the producers played a role in making you look bad…but you’re literally trying to defame Marshall’s character post-show…for what?! Get over yourself, producers have no control on how you’re acting now babe."

Meanwhile, fans have filled Marshall’s social media posts with supportive comments and love, telling him that he deserves better than Jackie. One person wrote that they pray he finds the woman who will love him because he deserves that, while another commented on how he handled the conversation and wrote that Jackelina was not ready for marriage.

Love is Blind season 4 will air the season finale on April 14, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

