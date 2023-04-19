Love Is Blind exes Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds: 4 startling relationship revelations made by the stars

Marshall Glaze and Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds met on Love Is Blind season 4. They connected without seeing each other and decided to get engaged. While Jackie also had a connection with Josh Demas inside the pods, she chose Marshall. However, the pair faced many obstacles, leading to a break-up in episode 10.

Marshall and Jackie fought throughout the season, however, the former was convinced that they would walk down the aisle in the season finale. He went shopping for his wedding tuxedo but was annoyed when he discovered Jackie missed her dress fitting.

From derogatory remarks to insulting each other, the couple's relationship saw several arguments and fights. After the show, they spoke about each other online and at the recent Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, making some startling revelations.

Love Is Blind’s Marshall and Jackie reveal off-camera details

Marshall Glaze and Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds said a lot about each other once they parted ways post Love Is Blind. While Marshall made some startling revelations on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, Jackie opened up about her ex’s behavior and their relationship timeline on social media and in several interviews.

Here's a look at two revelations made by each Love Is Blind star about their relationship:

1) “That brought me to my knees” - Marshall Glaze on Jackie asking him to be "more aggressive"

In Nick Viall’s recent podcast episode, Marshall mentioned that Jackie told him that she threw him under the bus during a confessional taping of Love Is Blind.

When Marshall asked her what she said, Jackie responded by saying that she had mentioned in her interview that he needed to be "more aggressive." He was hurt by Jackie’s statement and told Variety that he felt his then-fiancee was telling him that he was "less of a man." However, he clarified that this was his interpretation of her words.

On the podcast, Marshall explained how Jackie’s statement hurt him.

He said:

“That brought me to my knees. I’d done everything for this woman. I was carrying our relationship. I was cooking, cleaning, working from home, making sure that everything was good when she got back from work.”

He added that he was planning dates and their wedding as well. He felt that he was "holding the world" and Jackie added more pressure to the situation. He then left the couple's home and went back to his apartment for a few days as he needed some time to process everything.

2) “She doesn’t find him attractive” - Marshall on what he assumed Jackie thought of Josh

On The Viall Files podcast, Nick asked Marshall when he realized that Josh was a "threat" to his and Jackie’s relationship.

In response, the marketing manager narrated an incident as he said:

“It’s funny because when we got back from Mexico and we were sequestered before going to the shared living space, we got our phones back. And we were able to see everyone’s Instagram and all that stuff. She was looking through Josh’s stuff and she was just like, 'Ew, ew, ew.' I was like, 'OK, she doesn’t find him attractive. Done deal. Good to move forward.’"

Later, Marshall realized there would be drama when Josh Demus arrived at Chelsea’s birthday party. As Marshall and Jackie were leaving, the former told Josh that if he could take Jackie from him, then he "can have her."

3) Jackie accused Marshall of using a derogatory remark; he denied the same

On April 17, Jackie posted text messages on her Instagram story which were between her and Love Is Blind cast members. The messages were conversations between her and her co-star Tiffany, where the former mentioned that Marshall called her a "transphobic slur."

The message read:

“Marshall told me I looked like a [transphobic slur] that he viewed me as a project that he could mold into something. I would have never thought he would say those to me. Told me I wear too much sweats & that I need to give him more. Tiff I’m so emotionally drained.”

However, during the show's reunion, Marshall denied using a derogatory word. He mentioned that he used the word "project" and joked about her "strong jawline."

4) Jackie claimed she met Josh for coffee after breaking up with Marshall

Jackie alleged that the Love Is Blind producers edited a few scenes to make it look like she skipped her wedding dress fitting to go on a coffee date with Josh while she was still engaged to Marshall.

After receiving major backlashes, she revealed on social media that she and Josh went for coffee after she broke up with Marshall.

Her post read:

“I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date.”

Marshall also agreed with the timeline in his interview on The Viall Files.

Although these were some startling revelations, Marshall mentioned that he and Jackie are both currently happy in their own lives.

He mentioned at the Love Is Blind reunion:

"At this point, this is not about Jackie and Marshall anymore. Let that be bygones… Let them move on, let me move on and just forget it. Jackie and Josh are happy. She’s happy. I’m happy. Let it die."

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 on Netflix.

