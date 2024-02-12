Who was sitting in the box with Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game? Drink chug moment video goes viral online 

A video has gone viral on social media where Taylor Swift can be seen chugging some beverages with Ashley Avignone, who is a stylist and the singer’s long-time friend. In the short 7-second video, both Taylor Swift and Ashley can be seen grabbing their drink as soon as they notice that they are being shown on the big screen at the Chief’s game.

It can also be seen that as soon as Taylor finishes her beverage, she keeps the glass with full force.

After wrapping up her Eras Tour dates, Taylor Swift traveled from Tokyo to see the Chiefs game on Sunday, February 11, 2024. She was with her mother and father, Andrea and Scott Swift, and some friends including Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Ashley Avignone. People Magazine also reported that the singer had allegedly attended the Super Bowl to cheer for her partner, Travis Kelce.

Other than Taylor, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s parents, Donna and Ed, along with his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Kylie had also made their way into the game.

“She’s so real for this”: Social media users go gaga as Taylor Swift’s video from Chiefs game goes viral

While there is no denying that social media users find themselves in a frenzy whenever a Taylor Swift video makes its way on the internet, similarly, the recent video where the Karma singer was seen chugging a drink has again grabbed many eyeballs.

Moreover, just moments before Taylor Swift made her way into the game to cheer City Chiefs, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner confirmed that Swift was on her way from Tokyo to attend the game.

As Taylor Swift arrived in Las Vegas to cheer Travis, she created a buzz on social media, as many called her “real,” while others loved watching her having fun with her friend Ashley, during the game. As a Twitter user, @NFL posted the video on X, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users reacted to Swift's video from the Chiefs game where she can be seen chugging a drink with her friend, Ashley. (Image via @NFL/ X)

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are currently in a face-off in Super Bowl LVIII. On the other hand, while social media users have been going gaga about Taylor Swift’s video, the singer has not yet commented on the reactions of the masses.

