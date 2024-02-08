"You WILD for this": Fans go gaga after John Cena posts photo of Drake amid alleged video scandal

John Cena, the American professional wrestler, and actor recently went viral for posting a photoshopped picture of Drake's face holding a snake on his social media.

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of strong language that may be offensive to some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

On February 6, the internet was in a frenzy when a leaked video appeared online that allegedly showed the Canadian rapper in a towel on board what could be his private jet, as per Dexerto. The clip also had instances of the person's private part recorded on camera.

A fan reacts to Cena for allegedly mocking Drake. (Image via Instagram/@johncena)

John seemingly quipped about the footage implying that Drake is well-endowed with a snake in place. Netizens were quick to comment about the actor's latest post.

For those unversed, fans call Cena invisible because of his history with wrestling where he waved his hand near his face saying, "You can't see me."

John Cena jokes about Drake’s “snake” to 20m followers

John Cena is well-known for posting pictures of celebrities or unique captures of the traffic, Jupiter, or any other unrelated photos on his Instagram. The posts often go viral as the actor has 20.4 million followers. However, the reported attractiveness of the social media posts is that they never have a caption or description for any context.

The pictures are open for interpretation by his followers and fans. On February 7, 2024, John Cena's Instagram account posted a picture of Drake's face pasted onto an image of pro wrestler Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Roberts was well-known for coming out to the ring with a python and is often shown with one on promotional shows and clips.

The day before John Cena's post, an alleged leaked video of Drake emerged online showing the rapper in a state of undress.

The footage spread across the internet like wildfire. Many social media users made various memes and parodies. It is unclear who posted the video.

Since John's account posted the image, it has been liked hundreds of thousands of times, including by WWE US Champion Logan Paul. As per Essentially Sports John Cena, who had a small career as a rapper himself, was part of the netizen train currently talking about the singer.

Netizens were quick to give their opinions about John Cena's post. Some of the reactions are given below.

The Canadian rapper has seemingly responded to the video. Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross opened up about a conversation between Drake and him.

He has previously appeared in videos with the rapper. He shared a voice memo about the clip on his social media, as per The Independent. In the recording, Ross said,

"We was just looking at the sh*t. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f*cking missile."

Ross then claimed that Drizzy replied and texted him saying, "Put like eight laughing emojis", before suggesting he might use the streamer’s voice note as his "next album intro".

However, Drake has not made any official comment about the clip.

