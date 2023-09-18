 “The disrespect”: Internet slams Drake for using Halle Berry’s picture as “Slime You Out” song cover despite her saying no

Drake released a new single titled Slime You Out on September 15, 2023, via OVO Sounds and Republic Records as part of his upcoming album, For All the Dogs. The singer and rapper used Halle Berry's picture as the cover for the single, something for which he did not have permission.

Halle Berry posted about the matter on her official Instagram post, stating in a now unavailable comment in her post:

“Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool I thought better of him. Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

The Canadian rapper's disregard for Berry's rights and privacy has triggered a backlash against him, with the wider internet slamming him for the act, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Twitter reaction by @alexiswore on Drake using Halle Berry's image without her permission (Image via @alexiswore) via

Fans express their disapproval of Drake's use of Halle Berry image without permission

Fans were quick to react to Drake's use of a Halle Berry image as a song cover without her permission, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter. Some comments pointed out the dangerous precedent such behavior indicates, with everyone's face and likeness up for sale regardless of the privacy issues such use would bring.

Others responded to the incident by linking it to the larger pattern of misogyny within the music industry, with recent failures of justice such as the court denial of the Kesha appeal as well as Lady Gaga's battle for her own right to self.

Some netizens opposed arguments made by the rapper's fans that Drake was entitled to use Berry's picture without her consent since the copyright belonged to Getty Images, pointing out that such behavior goes against common decency and courtesy.

The Halle Berry incident is not the first time Drake has exhibited such problematic, even misogynistic, behavior. His collaboration with SZA, Her Loss, came under fire for its lyrics, particularly for the song Circo Loco, where he references Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the feet by Tony Lanez and dimisses it as false, singing:

"This b- lie 'bout gettin shots but she still a stallion, She don't even get the joke but she still smilin'."

Megan Thee Stallion called the rapper out for his use of the lyrics, stating in a social media post that is no longer available:

"Stop using my shooting for clout b**h a*s N****s! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her."

Drake's music has long been considered to be part of what is called the 'Nice Guy Misogyny' culture adopted by male rappers in the music industry, with critics pointing out his lyrics often feature references to gaslighting and lovebombing.

For All the Dogs is set to be released on October 6 via OVO Sound and Republic Records. This will be Drake's eighth studio album and comes after the release of his June 2022 album, Honestly, Nevermind.