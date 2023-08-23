Is Scooter Braun stepping down from the management business ? Everything we know so far as manager pokes fun at the supposed exodus

Scooter Braun is one of the giant names in the music management business, with clients including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Kanye West, among others. However, Braun's reputation has declined in recent years, especially following the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift's master record.

Now, a new rumor has surfaced that the manager may be retiring from the business.

The rumor, first reported by Page Six magazine, suggests that several of the manager's major clients, including Justin Bieber, Ariadne Grande, and Demi Lovato, may be parting ways with him, forcing him into retirement.

To now, the manager's only response to the accusations has been a humorous tweet in which he pokes fun at the rumor mill:

Scooter Braun to transition from manager to CEO

Sources close to the manager and his team have confirmed to Variety that the manager may be transitioning to a different role in the coming months, while also denying that the stars are leaving the manager:

"All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as HYBE America CEO.

"People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like," the insider source continued.

However, there are contradictory reports regarding the topic of stars parting ways from Scooter Braun.

Billboard reported on August 21, 2023, that Ariana Grande was indeed splitting from Braun's team, according to an insider source. Yet official sources for the manager or the singer have declined to comment on the matter so far, other than the anonymous comment quoted above.

Adding to the confusion, there have also been unconfirmed reports, as stated by an insider source in the report by Variety, of cases of harsh behavior and illegal practices being revealed against the manager:

"He’s imploding. It’s a different world since the pandemic. You just can’t be an a***ole like that anymore."

If said cases of distasteful behavior are brought to the surface, they would add to the pressure already on Scooter Braun following his acquisition of the rights to Taylor Swift's first six albums and the subsequent sale of it to Shamrock Holdings for $405 million dollars upfront, plus profits from the masters in the subsequent years.

It was the sale of Taylor Swift masters that paved the way for Ithaca Holdings and its founder, Scooter Braun, to be able to make a deal with a South Korean multinational company for the acquisition of the former by the latter.

As part of the acquisition of Ithaca Holdings, Hybe was obligated to make Braun a CEO and thereby allow him to join Hybe's board of directors as the top executive of the multinational company's American branch.