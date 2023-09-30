"MY LAST STRAW": Fans get emotional as BTS' Jungkook expresses that he misses his bandmates during SiriusXM 1 Morning Mashup show

BTS' Jungkook, the global music sensation and the youngest member of the K-pop group, recently made a virtual appearance on the SiriusXM 1 Morning Mash Up show. This interview offered a unique glimpse into the star's thoughts and feelings as he navigates his solo career, which began with his debut Seven on July 14, 2023.

Following this solo debut, he released his latest hit, 3D, on September 29, 2023.

During this interview, the idol revealed the difference between his solo performances and his past performances along with his group, BTS. He mentioned that though he has been enjoying his solo career, there are moments when he wishes for the room around him to be full.

The moment stole the hearts of BTS fans and they took to social media to react to the same. They mentioned that it was natural for him to feel this way since he has been performing as part of the group for the last decade.

"7 or nothing" - Fans react as BTS' Jungkook reminisces about past moments with his group

The Morning Mash Up show, a popular segment on SiriusXM Hits 1, is celebrated for its dynamic and entertaining format. The show features a team of charismatic hosts who not only play the latest chart-toppers but also engage in insightful celebrity interviews. Moreover, they foster direct interactions with listeners through phone calls and social media, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

However, it was during one pivotal moment of this interview that Jungkook's response touched the hearts of BTS fans across the globe. The question he was asked delved into a sentiment that resonated deeply with the artist and his loyal fandom.

The idol was asked to speak about the aspects of his solo journey that reminded him of his beloved BTS group members and he responded:

"As I have been working on my solo projects, I think I miss those moments where we were hanging out and been together in the green room, also been on the stage together. Nowadays, even if I'm waiting or chilling in the green room by myself, it doesn't get really loud anymore, so that loudness and that little bit of noise coming from my bandmates..."

Jungkook's answer was nothing short of emotional and endearing, evoking a profound sense of nostalgia and unity in the ARMY. His response reflected a deep longing for the camaraderie he shared with his fellow BTS members during their journey together. What was particularly poignant about his answer was his sense of yearning for the lively and spirited atmosphere that the BTS members created.

The ARMYs were touched by his response and took to social media to react to the same.

This BTS member's sentiments deeply touched the hearts of the fans and highlighted the enduring bond and friendship that define the popular group. Despite their individual pursuits and solo endeavors, the members remain connected by the memories they've created together.

In essence, Jungkook's candid response served as a poignant reminder of the tight-knit brotherhood within BTS, one that continues to thrive and evolve, even as its members explore new ventures.