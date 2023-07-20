Fans swoon over BTS Jungkook’s unedited pictures from his recent appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show

Amidst the buzz surrounding his recent album release, Seven, Jungkook of BTS has found himself caught up in a whirlwind of activities. Following his heart-winning performance and interview at the GMA concert series at Central Park, New York, he has been making appearances on other notable radio shows, including SiriusXM radio and the Elvis Duran and Morning Show.

It seems that Jungkook's stay in America has extended, leaving fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating even more unexpected interviews and engagements from the immensely talented star.

Jungkook's no-makeup look leaves fans gushing

Jungkook has been occupied with various interviews and public appearances ever since the release of Seven on July 14, which marks the BTS maknae’s first stint as a solo artist.

On the same day as the release of his album, he was also scheduled to perform for the GMA stage of America, tickets for which sold out in the blink of an eye.

After the performance, he had an indoor interview with host Juju Chang at the GMA studio. This interview disheartened fans due to the lack of professionalism from the host.

Following that, on Wednesday, July 19, Jungkook appeared on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show.

While fans were expecting a live show, it turned out to be a recorded one, released on Wednesday, 6 am to 10 am ET and 9 pm to 1 am KST. This series of interviews did not end here as he also went for the recording of SiriusXM radio show.

Fans were particularly impressed by Jungkook's appearance on the shows, as they were quick to notice that the recent photos of BTS member Jungkook appeared to be unedited, allowing his natural dusky skin complexion to shine through. These photos stood out from the usual edited images of K-pop idols released by the group's company and other Korean media outlets.

The unedited photos of the BTS star showcased his radiant smile, clear complexion, a real face scar and overall charm, leaving fans appreciative of his authentic portrayal.

The face scar, in particular, gained attention as it is usually concealed with makeup.

Fans expressed their admiration for the BTS maknae's confidence and praised Getty Images, which is credited with the pictures, for capturing and sharing these genuine moments of the beloved K-pop idol.

Fans took to Twitter to share his photos and celebrate his real appearance without any excessive editing or digital alterations.

This authenticity and embrace of the idol's natural appearance resonated with fans. The star's unedited photos showcased his genuine beauty and garnered admiration from around the world.

The idol was further successful in winning the hearts of already impressed fans when he performed three songs for them, even after the cancellation of the GMA concert.

