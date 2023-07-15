“Jungkook did so well in today’s interview”: Fans marvel at Jung Kook's diligence amidst GMA's unprofessional interview

Despite the disappointment caused by the cancellation of his highly anticipated performance at Central Park in New York due to an unexpected thunderstorm, BTS' Jung Kook, the Korean heartthrob, fulfilled his promise by appearing for an interview at the ABC studio on the same day his debut solo venture, titled Seven, released i.e. Friday, July 14.

Fans eagerly awaited his performance of his newly released single Seven, on the GMA stage, but the unforeseen weather conditions posed a risk and forced cancellation. However, the singer still found a way to delight his devoted fans and managed to perform a medley of Dynamite, Euphoria, and Seven to express his gratitude to those who had gathered for him. With excitement brimming in the air, fans eagerly anticipated the subsequent interview.

"Look at him at the big screen": Fans praise Jung Kook's professional and adorable behavior during the GMA interview

During the much-awaited July 17 GMA interview, Jung Kook disclosed that his initial choice for a collaboration on his new single, Seven, was another American artist, Ice Spice. However, due to her fully booked schedule for the remainder of the year, the label decided to proceed with Latto instead. Speaking about working with the latter, the idol said:

"It was amazing. Latto was the perfect fit. I loved how the song and video turned out."

As excited as they were, BTS fans' enthusiasm soon waned as the interview unfolded, leaving them disheartened. Members of ARMY (BTS' fandom) voiced their criticism towards the producers and show host of Good Morning America, Juju Chang, citing a lack of professionalism during the interview with the BTS star.

Netizens, in particular, noted that the BTS member appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the interview. Some pointed out that the microphone provided to Jungkook was not functioning properly, rendering him inaudible at the start of the interview. It wasn't until he approached Chang for assistance that the issue was realized and addressed.

Fans also expressed that Chang did not word the questions well and asked them in an inappropriate manner at some parts. She also kept interrupting Jungkook's answers with her questions without letting him finish his sentences. Something else that made AMRYs angrier was how the interviewer did not give time to Jungkook's translator to translate his Korean sentences.

Check out some of these reaction on Twitter below:

99pcangel @aconyers11 @KnjMyLife That interview was awful. I did not like how she worded the questions. Good for him for acting like himself despite their behavior.

aL¡ce 𐤀 (fan account) @florencesunset this isn't funny anymore, if it ever was. it's Jungkook's time! leave BT/S & other members out of these stupid interviews! talk about his work! his music! his projects! is it that hard for you HB, to pass decent & professional questions that value & promote Jungkook’s solo work?

. ₛₑᵥₑₙ Bᵧ ⱼₖ🎄 @jjkthvsoloera The only good thing about that interview is Jungkook's answers.



His intelligence, his wit, his self awareness,his control on emotions,his professionalism,his attitude and his ability to spin positive in answers.



I am so Proud of you Jungkook. Show them you a person with mind

. ₛₑᵥₑₙ Bᵧ ⱼₖ🎄 @jjkthvsoloera



I am so proud & impressed by Jungkook's professionalism & maintained integrity he answered it with atmost respect,diligence & smartness

He is really the matured artist he wants to be.

Well Done Jungkook

#JungKook_Seven Tone of variety interview is so passive aggressive,weird.I am so proud & impressed by Jungkook's professionalism & maintained integrity he answered it with atmost respect,diligence & smartnessHe is really the matured artist he wants to be.Well Done Jungkook

Fans were full of admiration for Jung Kook, who managed to maintain his adorableness and endearing gestures even during the disappointing interview. Despite the interviewer's unprofessionalism, he continued to charm fans with his trademark thumbs-up and the iconic hand-heart gesture that he has popularized after his last Weverse live session.

Aside from that, the BTS maknae did not forget to thank fans for their never-ending support:

"Thanks to ARMYs energy/cheers today, I could work hard and wrap up the stage well. Please look forward to alot since today is not the last. I'm thankful because of you and thank you for today, he added. [Translation via twitter/lovemazejikook]"

Adding to his appeal, Jung Kook's willingness to entertain and engage with fans despite the less-than-ideal interview atmosphere endeared him even further to his devoted followers.