Stray Kids celebrate their 6th year debut anniversary with special Instagram posts, message, live session, & more

The group Stray Kids celebrated their sixth debut anniversary on March 25, 2024, marking a significant moment for both the group and their fans. In honor of this occasion, the group posted content via Instagram and YouTube. They posted not one but a bunch of Instagram posts to commemorate the anniversary and as a gift for their fans.

As expected, the group also held a live feast on YouTube, Stray Kids' 6th Anniversary: SKZ'S MAGIC SCHOOL FEST. They provided their fans with many moments to laugh about, get emotional about, and love the group with their whole new being.

Stray Kids celebrate their sixth debut anniversary

The entire K-pop community has the delightful tradition of celebrating the artists' debut anniversaries with some kind of celebration. Every time an artist or group celebrates their anniversary, the production team and the artists try to commemorate the event physically and virtually with their fans. Livestreams are the most common way to engage with their particular fanbases, allowing them to feel part of the event themselves.

The K-pop group that celebrated its anniversary recently is Stray Kids. With a complete package of as many as 56 new pictures, Instagram accounts of the two remaining members, HAN and Lee Know, seven reels and TikTok videos, and story updates along with an hour-and-a-half long YouTube live, they made STAYs day worthwhile.

A special feast was reportedly held at Stray Kids POP-UP Store & SKZOO cafe in Seoul at 10 pm KST. The live started with the group cutting and eating a creative two-tier cake. The members seemed enthusiastic throughout the live stream and created a lot of humorous chaos to keep the fans entertained.

Another exhilarating news story was that the remaining two members, who had yet to open their personal Instagram accounts, came up with them.

Expand Tweet

After the small cake party, they got seated at the long table for the respective anniversary feast laid out for them. The group participated in several games and discussions during the live broadcast. Among these games, one in particular stood out as it evoked emotions. In this game, each member was tasked with writing a heartfelt message for the fans on a card and displaying it to the camera.

Witnessing the heartfelt messages from all eight members was a touching experience for the fans, as each message conveyed a unique expression of gratitude and love.

The longest message came from member Felix, who wrote:

"All this time, we have received a lot of love and energy from our STAYs who are always protecting us. Even when we are busy, you think of us and wait for a long time. I think that heart and action are so pretty, and i'm genuinely thankful."

He continued:

"Our member, since debut until now, we have cared and protected each other. we struggled, sad and happy together, thank you for creating precious memories. STAY and members, let's be together for a long time!"

After this livestream, fans were given the message of togetherness by their beloved group. They promised to continue making good music and content for the fans and always coming up with new antics to keep them smiling. Stray Kids is also all set to headline the London BST park on July 14, 2024.