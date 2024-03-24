BTS' Jungkook becomes the 2nd K-pop act with the most charted streams on Spotify Global Chart, surpassing BLACKPINK

BTS’ Jungkook has recently secured another Spotify achievement to his name. On March 24, 2024, he achieved second position as the artist with the most charted streams on Spotify Global Chart, surpassing the record previously held by the girlgroup BLACKPINK. He has now joined his own group BTS in the list, who sit at the top position.

Expand Tweet

Ever since he released his solo debut album, GOLDEN, the BTS maknae has made Spotify a home for his streaming projects. With a whopping 3.376 billion streams to his name as a solo artist, he has now ascended the second spot, making everyone proud.

BTS' Jungkook breaks record on Spotify

Charted streams on Spotify Global Chart refer to the number of times a song or artist's tracks have been played or streamed on Spotify, a popular music streaming platform, within a specific period. It reflects the popularity and traction of an artist's music among Spotify users worldwide. The Spotify Global Chart collects data from streams across various countries to provide an overview of the most popular songs and artists globally.

Expand Tweet

Charted streams can also be called filtered streams. Filtered streams on Spotify typically refer to streams that have been adjusted or filtered to exclude certain types of activity or specific users.

These adjustments may be made for various reasons, the most important being removal of streams that are suspected of being fraudulent or artificially inflated. Thus, it means that even after filtering the total number of streams to eliminate scamming practises, artists like Jungkook are still able to bag such a huge number.

Expand Tweet

On March 24, 2024, the Seven singer joined his group BTS as the second most charted K-pop artist in Spotify history. For achieving this, he surpassed BLACKPINK, the group that previously held the same record with 3.348 billion streams. The BTS maknae now holds the hefty number of 3.376 billion streams. This number follows BTS, who are at the first spot with an unprecedented number of 7.866 billion streams.

Fans of the artist are thrilled to see him rank in a list that primarily features well-established groups and believe it to be an immense achievement and a proud moment for the fandom. Jungkook's GOLDEN also became the first and only album by a K-pop soloist to surpass three billion streams on Spotify, as well as to to spend 20 consecutive weeks in the Spotify Global Weekly Top Albums Chart.

On the same day, Jungkook's song Standing Next To You also became the fastest K-pop soloist song to achieve the milestone of 490 million streams.