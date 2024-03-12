“JUNGKOOK MADE HISTORY”: Fans cheer as ‘Standing Next To You’ becomes the longest charting song by a K-soloist on Billboard Hot 100 this decade

On March 12, 2024, BTS' Jungkook reached a significant milestone on Billboard’s main chart, "Hot 100" with his song Standing Next To You. Surpassing his own previous record with Left and Right, Jungkook's track has now chartered for 18 consecutive weeks, marking the longest charting song by a Korean soloist on the platform.

With this, he also became the first-ever K-pop soloist to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a whopping 66 weeks. However, this achievement doesn’t concern only a week, a month, or a year, but an entire decade.

This achievement has given the singer the longest-charting solo song of the decade. As the news of his achievement gained traction, fans flocked to social media platforms to praise their idol. One X user, reacting to the achievement, wrote, "JUNGKOOK MADE HISTORY."

"This man is UNSTOPPABLE": Fans react as Jungkook makes history by becoming the longest charting K-soloist of the decade on Billboard

Becoming the longest-charting artist on Billboard is an extraordinary feat that is not easily attained. Billboard stands as the highest achievement label for any musician/artist in the world, its recognition can simply be understood to be international.

Breaking through on any of the billboard charts in and of itself is a massive accomplishment for any artist. However, imagine being the longest-charting artist from an entire country on an international list of various world-famous music dignitaries.

BTS member has achieved a major milestone with his solo debut album, GOLDEN, particularly its title track, Standing Next To You, released on November 3, 2023. Fans immediately recognized its potential for success. The passion-oozing track with powerful choreography resonated with the entire K-pop community.

As a participle of all this, March 12, 2024, brought exhilarating news with it. On this very day, Standing Next To You became the longest-charting K-pop song of this decade by a K-pop solo artist. After spending 18 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Standing Next To You surpassed Left and Right, which charted for 17 weeks.

To everyone’s surprise and delight, the third position is also held by BTS' Jungkook. himself, with his world-shaking song Seven. It is important to mention that the longest charting song ever by a K-soloist is Gangnam Style by PSY, which spent a whopping 31 weeks on the list.

Fans are overwhelmed with pride upon learning about this newest achievement:

Maintaining a presence on the Billboard charts for an extended period reflects commercial success, cultural influence, and recognition within the music industry. This achievement solidifies Jungkook's place as a cultural icon and enhances his position as someone who will leave a lasting legacy in the music world.