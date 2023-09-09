"A living legend" - Fans lavish praise as BTS’ Jung Kook's Seven becomes the song by a soloist with most music show wins this decade

In a monumental moment for both BTS' Jung Kook and the K-pop industry, September 9, 2023, marked the day when the BTS star achieved one of the biggest milestones of his career. He became the only soloist to claim the title of having the most music show wins of the decade for his single, Seven.

Expand Tweet

The significance of this achievement cannot be overstated, especially considering that Seven marked Jung Kook's first official foray into the world of solo music.

Fans, in particular, were overjoyed and couldn't contain their excitement as they witnessed their beloved artist break new ground in his career. With the twelfth win for Seven, achieved on the Music Core show, the song's tally of victories reached an unprecedented milestone.

What's particularly noteworthy is that the Calvin Klein ambassador's accomplishment surpassed that of K-pop icon IU, who previously held the record for the most wins as a soloist with 11 victories.

BTS' Jung Kook bags the most music show wins of the decade (2020-2029)

Seven wasn't just a hit in music show wins, it was a global game changer that changed the K-pop landscape forever. The song achieved worldwide recognition, bagging multiple prestigious awards and accolades.

It made history by claiming the number one spot on the global Billboard charts, Spotify global charts, and US and UK iTunes charts, among others. Seven had become a standard and had a transformative effect on the K-pop industry.

However, the female K-pop idol IU previously held this record with her extremely popular song, Celebrity. Jung Kook's Seven now stands as the gold standard, setting a new record for soloists in the decade 2020–2029. The previous record holders in earlier decades included PSY's revolutionary Gangnam Style in 2010–2019 and Invisible Love by Enigma in 1990–1999.

It's worth noting that Jung Kook's group, BTS, holds the record for the most music show wins for a song (32), giving us a hint of their worldwide fanbase. Their unmatched success has paved the way for Jung Kook's solo career, and he's certainly living up to the high standards set by the group.

The ARMYs fans worldwide realized the importance and intensity of this achievement and couldn't help but be proud of their beloved "golden maknae." Here are some of their comments:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As fans worldwide celebrate the BTS star's monumental achievement, they eagerly await the next chapter in his solo career. The release of his solo debut album, scheduled for November 2023, is already set to be another groundbreaking moment in the music industry.

With Seven as a testament to his artistry and the constant support of the BTS ARMY, there's no doubt that the Euphoria singer's future as a solo artist is bright.

In conclusion, Jung Kook's historic achievement with Seven represents the potential of K-pop artists on the global stage. His record-breaking win reaffirms the international influence of K-pop as a genre. As fans anticipate his forthcoming solo album, it's clear that his journey as a solo artist has only just begun, and the world eagerly awaits all the musical masterpieces he has to present.