"He was in his own little world": Fans react to Standing Next To You MV’s wings’ makers revealing the behind-the-scenes antics of BTS’ Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook's solo debut album, GOLDEN, introduced fans to a new dimension of the star through its title track, Standing Next To You. On February 6, 2024, an interview with the creators of the iconic wings which featured in the song's music video, was released.

In addition to discussing the process of crafting the wings, the interview provided insights into the BTS star's personality and his reaction to the props used in the video. G. Veronika and Kathrin from Hungary, the masterminds behind the wings, shared their firsthand experience of meeting Jungkook and were impressed by his warmth and professionalism.

"He was in his own little world,"

This was one of their comments about his bubbly personality.

"Still the same innocent child like he has always been," Jungkook gets praised by Standing Next To You's prop makers

In the music video for Standing Next To You, the title track of Jungkook's debut solo album, GOLDEN, viewers were mesmerized by the ethereal wings adorning the singer in one of the scenes. However, what many may not know is the intricate process behind the creation of these wings, which played a pivotal role in bringing the visual spectacle to life.

Recently, an interview was conducted with the talented staff at "Epic Creations Hungary," the workshop responsible for crafting the wings that featured in Jungkook's MV. Dániel Suszt, co-owner of the renowned studio, shared about the creation process, shedding light on the meticulous craftsmanship that went into making this delicate prop.

It all began with a phone call, as Suszt recounted, revealing that they were approached to create wings for a South Korean production. With just two days to complete the task, the team at Epic Creations Hungary embarked on the challenge, leveraging their expertise in prop-making for the film industry. Utilizing 1300 goose feathers painted in shades of gray and black, they fashioned the wings, which were mounted on a wooden board supported by an aluminum tube frame.

Despite the tight deadline, the team collaborated closely with Jungkook's team to ensure that the wings met their vision. G. Veronika, a project manager and prop maker at the studio, shared her excitement about the project, emphasizing the dedication and enthusiasm they poured into crafting the wings. The realization that they were creating props for BTS' Jungkook added an extra layer of excitement, driving them to deliver nothing but the best.

On the day of the shoot at a power plant in Kelenföld, Hungary, Veronika and her colleague Kathrin fitted the wings onto the singer's costume themselves, which had to be delicately modified to conceal the harness. Despite the pressure of working with such vital props, the experience was filled with admiration for the BTS member's professionalism and warmth. From his patient demeanor during fittings to his humble interactions with the crew, he left a lasting impression on them.

As filming progressed seamlessly, Vera and Kathrin had the opportunity to witness the exceptional performance firsthand. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the set, they marveled at his talent and professionalism. Though they were unable to request autographs or take selfies due to time constraints, the experience of contributing to his MV was deeply rewarding.

They had many sweet things to say about the singer,

“Jungkook started jumping around after wearing wings which almost gave them heart attack. He was very kind,polite, greeted & nodded in advance, has very beautiful, lovely appearance, cute, good looking & sexy. Terribly polite & considerate, and free of star flaws. He was very patient and humble. He was in his own little world, constantly singing to himself. The filming went on at a fast pace and he also performed excellently."

From this, the ARMYs drew the fact that Jungkook's innocence can never be taken away from him and that he doesn't refrain from displaying his adorable side on professional shooting sets as well.

Reflecting on their encounter with Jungkook and the filming experience, Vera and Kathrin expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the memories they had created. Their encounter with the global superstar and the collaborative effort behind the scenes will undoubtedly remain a cherished memory for years to come, serving as a testament to the magic of music and creativity.